Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » New to investing? Here’s how £500 can set investors on the path to riches in 2025

New to investing? Here’s how £500 can set investors on the path to riches in 2025

Zaven Boyrazian digs into the details of how beginners can aim to achieve double-digit investment returns with just a few hundred pounds.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a fortune in the stock market is a common investment goal. After all, there are plenty of success stories highlighting the tremendous wealth that can be unlocked by making the right decisions. Yet, despite the dream being shared by many, relatively few actually put their money to work.

Only around a quarter of the British adult population actively invests in the stock market. And while this has increased in recent years, that’s still firmly behind the 62% of adults in the US. And one leading cause is a feeling of not having sufficient money to invest.

Considering the UK is still enduring a cost-of-living crisis, that’s not a major surprise. But despite popular opinion, an investment portfolio can be kicked off with a relatively small sum of capital. In fact, £500 is more than enough to get the ball rolling.

All big things come from small beginnings

Even in the current elevated interest rate environment, most savings accounts don’t offer more than 4%. By comparison, shares have historically provided gains of 8% to 10%. And for successful stock pickers, those gains can be far more substantial.

At a 10% rate of return, a £500 lump sum investment can almost triple in the space of 10 years, or increase sevenfold in the space of 20. Gaining over £3,600 isn’t a life-changing sum, but it’s considerably more than the £910 a 3% savings account would provide over the same period. And for those able to consistently top up their portfolios with a spare £100 each month, investors aren’t left with £3,600, but rather £79,600!

Aiming for 10% returns

The biggest advantage that savings accounts have over investment portfolios is their near-risk-free characteristics. With larger potential gains come additional risk. And suppose a portfolio isn’t well managed or built on top-notch stocks? In that case, wealth can actually be destroyed instead of created.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at RELX (LSE:REL). Over the last 10 years, the data analytics provider has managed to significantly outperform the FTSE 100 index, enabling shareholders to reap a 13.8% annualised return. And while there are many factors driving this success, one of the primary growth catalysts has been the rising demand for data insights that management successfully monetised to generate recurring cash flow at high margins.

What’s more, with RELX targeting critical industries such as the legal, healthcare, and academic sectors, demand for its products and services doesn’t tend to wane during economic wobbles. As such, many institutional analysts view the business as a dependable, high-quality enterprise.

Does that make it a no-brainer? Sadly not, I feel. With RELX’s success story already widely recognised, the shares trade at a premium valuation in 2025. As such, unless the business is able to exceed already lofty expectations, continued double-digit annualised gains for new investors seem unlikely in my eyes. That’s especially true if the firm fails to keep up with increasingly strict data protection regulations.

Nevertheless, it embodies the traits of a winning investment. So when looking for similar double-digit opportunities elsewhere, hunting for similar characteristics can help eliminate a lot of duds from consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high for the Rolls-Royce share price! Does it make sense for me to invest now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer understands why the Rolls-Royce share price has soared -- and recognises the potential to go higher still. So…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

5 British stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it too late to start investing at 40? Or maybe even 50?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the impact time can have on investment returns -- and why he thinks it's never too late…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Will Nvidia stock hit $100 or $200 first?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons there's a credible case for Nvidia stock to fall to $100, or soar to $200. So is…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I put Greggs shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether there’s room in his Stocks and Shares ISA for the baker best known for its pies…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

I’ve just earned £1,104 of passive income in 2 weeks, thanks to blue-chip UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building up his retirement savings one FTSE 100 dividend at a time. He's reinvesting every penny of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

After 48 years, I think Warren Buffett’s 4 ‘rules’ are still relevant

| James Beard

Nearly 50 years ago, Warren Buffett listed four criteria that he used when assessing stocks. Our writer explains how he…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to consider buying right now

| Stephen Wright

Informa shares look expensive at a P/E ratio of 36. But Stephen Wright thinks it might be one of the…

Read more »