Could investors double their money with this under-the-radar penny stock!?

This profitable penny stock could be set to surge by over 140% in the coming years as management seeks to ramp up long-term production.

While risky, the world of penny stocks is filled with exciting growth opportunities for long-term investors. After all, buying into a top-notch business in the early days can lead to explosive returns.

Right now, Afentra‘s (LSE:AET) showing a lot of promise. So much so that if everything goes according to plan, the business could soon transform from a penny stock into a FTSE 250 enterprise before the end of the decade.

A new player in town

Afentra’s a young oil & gas producer operating within Angola, Africa’s largest oil-producing region. It specialises in acquiring and developing mature oil fields to extend their production lifespan and extract untapped value. Its days as an active producer are relatively new, having only gained a revenue stream in 2023 before turning profitable in 2024.

Throughout 2024, the company averaged a net production of 6,229 barrels of oil per day (bopd). But that could be set to expand considerably over the next five years. An interview with CEO Paul McDade (former leader of Tullow Oil) last year revealed the company’s eying up several new projects that could propel the gross daily production to 40,000 barrels, or around 13,000 barrels on a net basis, as early as 2030.

Multiplying this by current oil prices of around $62 suggests the firm’s revenue stream could almost double to just shy of $300m. With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see the analyst team at Peel Hunt place an 80p share price target with other experts projecting the stock could reach as high as 100p!

Compared to where the penny stock’s trading today, that means investors could earn as much as a 144% return! And it’s sufficient to push the group’s market-cap to around £230m – just enough to creep into the FTSE 250.

What could go wrong?

The outlook for Afentra looks promising. The firm has a proven leader at the helm, a strategy that’s already delivering results, and a cash-rich balance sheet that exceeds its debts. However, like all investments, there are some key risks investors must consider.

Even if management’s able to hit its production targets, there’s still a big question mark over where oil prices will be five years from now. Should they rise, the growth potential for investors could be even more explosive than anticipated. However, if they fall, Afentra’s future revenues and profits could get squeezed.

There’s also the political and regulatory environment of Anglo to consider. The local government has taken steps to introduce regulatory frameworks that attract international investment. However, the region’s still subject to risks that can adversely impact oil producers like Afentra, such as changing regulations and licencing negotiations.

The bottom line

On a forward basis, Afentra shares are priced at an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of just 3.6. That certainly suggests the penny stock’s trading at a cheap valuation. However, such a discount could also be a reflection of the risk associated with investing in this business at this stage in its life cycle.

Management has plenty of challenges to overcome to deliver on its targets. And any hiccups along the way could spark volatility, even at its current share price. Nevertheless, given the group’s progress made to date, Afentra might be worth a closer look.