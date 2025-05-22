Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK stock market rally: the FTSE 100 eyes 9,000 points

UK stock market rally: the FTSE 100 eyes 9,000 points

Mark Hartley examines the companies that are driving the UK stock market to new highs in 2025, and identifies one key income stock to consider.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market has surged in recent months, with the FTSE 100 edging ever closer to the psychologically important 9,000-point threshold. This rally, fuelled by easing inflation and improving economic sentiment, has seen investors regain confidence after a volatile 2022 and 2023.

So, what’s behind the latest momentum — and could the UK’s core index finally break through 9,000 in 2025?

Factors driving the rally

Several things are responsible for pushing UK stock prices higher, especially declining global inflation that’s helped raise hopes that the Bank of England may cut interest rates later this year. Lower rates tend to boost share prices by reducing the cost of borrowing for businesses and increasing the appeal of equities versus bonds.

Secondly, the UK economy is exhibiting signs of stabilisation. While growth remains modest, better-than-expected GDP data and strong employment figures have helped ease recession fears. Many British companies also generate significant revenue from abroad, so a weaker pound boosts earnings from foreign exchange.

Notably, institutional investors are shifting back into undervalued UK assets, which have lagged behind their US counterparts in recent years. 

So is the Footsie – often considered cheap on a global basis – starting to attract renewed attention? And when could it hit 9,000?

Having recently surpassed 8,800 for the first time, 9,000 is now within sight. While short-term market movements remain difficult to predict, many analysts believe it could be reached in late 2025 — if interest rates fall and earnings remain strong. 

But many things could throw a spanner in the works, such as geopolitical risks, commodity price shocks or unexpected inflation spikes.

The stocks leading the rally

Several blue-chips led the charge in 2024. Rolls-Royce enjoyed a remarkable recovery driven by strong demand in civil aerospace and defence. Energy giants Shell and BP were buoyed by elevated oil prices, while banks Lloyds and HSBC benefited from higher net interest margins.

Consumer-facing companies like Unilever and Diageo are clawing back some growth despite economic challenges, confirming a broader market improvement. But for investors eyeing long-term, stable returns, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) is the number one stock I think they should consider in today’s market. 

The major UK asset manager and insurance stalwart remains a popular choice for investors seeking steady income. At current levels, it trades on a modest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 and offers a dividend yield of over 8%. Keeping in mind, insurers are highly sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates, bond yields and financial market performance. A sharp downturn in equity or property markets could impact its investment portfolio and solvency position.

Fortunately, it benefits from heavily established structural trends, including pension de-risking, long-term savings and growing demand for retirement products. Although revenue dipped and debt rose in the past year, its balance sheet still looks adequate. Plus, a recent £500m share buyback programme is a sure sign of its dedication to shareholders. 

Aiming for income

As optimism returns to the stock market, the FTSE 100 looks well positioned to break new ground. While risks remain, selective investing in high-quality, income-generating stocks could reward patient investors over the coming year. 

With potential rate cuts on the horizon, sentiment towards income stocks could improve. That would make Legal & General a candidate worth considering for a passive income portfolio in 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in Bp P.l.c., Diageo Plc, HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

What the Rolls-Royce share price has done in the last 3 months is absolutely stunning

| Harvey Jones

Just when Harvey Jones thought the Rolls-Royce share price couldn't climb any higher, that's exactly what it's done. So how…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

National Grid shares go ex-dividend on 29 May. Time to consider buying today?

| Harvey Jones

National Grid shares are renowned for income, but if investors want to share in the next dividend, they need to…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Up 300% in 5 years, the Marks and Spencer share price looks unstoppable to me

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses whether the Marks and Spencer share price can continue to outperform the FTSE 100 index in the…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

The BT share price wobbles on FY results, but I like what I see

| Alan Oscroft

Results for 2025 make me think the recent BT share price growth might be set to slow, but we could…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month but with a P/E of just 9! Is the easyJet share price braced for take-off?

| Harvey Jones

The easyJet share price has dipped today, with markets a little underwhelmed by Q1 results. But Harvey Jones says the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

4 stocks Fools bought over 5 years ago and still hold

| The Motley Fool Staff

The Motley Fool’s approach to investing prioritises buying and holding quality stocks for long periods of time.

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

Can ChatGPT really build the perfect passive income portfolio? I put it to the test

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley tests out AI to see if our computer overlords/buddies can develop a winning passive income portfolio. The results…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 1-year high at 78p, is there any value left in Vodafone’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price is trading around a 12-month high following the 20 May release of promising 2025 results. So is…

Read more »