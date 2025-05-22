Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 of Britain’s most well-known investors just bought this legendary S&P 500 growth stock

1 of Britain’s most well-known investors just bought this legendary S&P 500 growth stock

This S&P 500 company is one of the biggest players in the technology space. And it’s currently trading at a very reasonable valuation.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nick Train is a well-known UK fund manager with an excellent long-term performance track record. In the past, he’s actually been called ‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’. Recently, Train and his team added a popular large-cap S&P 500 stock to their Lindsell Train Global Equity fund. Here’s a look at the trade and my take on the investment.

A tech giant

The S&P 500 stock they bought for their global equity fund was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). It’s the owner of Google, YouTube, and Waymo (self-driving taxis). Listed on the Nasdaq, it currently has a market cap of around $2trn. So, it’s a behemoth of a company.

Why they bought

It seems that Train and his colleagues like the stock for several reasons.

One is that they believe it has a wide moat. They reckon the company’s scale and access to vast data pools are a major barrier to entry by competitors. And they believe the expansive ecosystem around search (maps, images, news, shopping, etc.) fortifies the moat further, locking in users.

Alphabet has built an extremely profitable, $300bn+ revenue empire, protected by a deep, and in our view deepening, moat. Its genuinely unprecedented scale gives it access to vast data pools, richer perhaps than those available to any company, in any industry, at any point in history.
Lindsell Train Global Equity April factsheet

Another is the diversified nature of the company. Over the years, Alphabet has made a number of transformational acquisitions including that of Android in 2005, YouTube in 2006, and Deep Mind in 2014. These have expanded the company’s offering significantly. It also has Google Cloud – its fastest growing segment.

The balance sheet is clearly another attraction. They describe it as “one of the strongest balance sheets” they’ve ever seen.

Finally, they appear to like the valuation. Back in April (when they bought), Alphabet was trading at 16 times GAAP earnings – a near historic low. “It is not often we get the opportunity to upgrade the portfolio at such attractive relative prices”, the team wrote in the latest factsheet.

My take

Now, I like this trade from Train and his team. To my mind, Alphabet looks attractive at current levels (and could be worth considering as a long-term investment).

That said, there are some risks to be aware of here.

The biggest risk, in my view, is disruption to Google’s business model from new generative AI apps such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Grok. Right now, the way people search for information is changing rapidly, and this isn’t good for Google (which has basically had a monopoly on search for 20 years).

I think Google will continue to be used by a lot of people (I can’t see my mum using Perplexity or Grok), at least in the next few years. However, a lot of professional investors are worried about the threat from generative AI apps and have been dumping the stock.

Another risk is an economic downturn. This is more of a temporary threat but it shouldn’t be ignored as it could lead to a drop in advertising revenues.

Regulatory intervention and competition from rivals in cloud computing and self-driving cars are two other risks worth highlighting. These add some uncertainty.

Given all these risks, there’s no guarantee that Alphabet will be a good long-term investment. However, with the stock trading at a very reasonable valuation, I think it’s worth a look today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and Nasdaq. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Nasdaq. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best UK shares to buy now — its top pick surprised me…

| Stephen Wright

When Stephen Wright asked AI which UK shares he should take a look at, the number one choice is a…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

At $330, Tesla stock looks dangerous overvalued to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors continue to pile into Tesla stock because of the robotaxi potential. However, Edward Sheldon thinks it’s a risky investment.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Up 43% in weeks, is AMD stock set to keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

AMD stock has more than doubled in five years -- including a surge in recent weeks. This writer weights whether…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Where would a young Warren Buffett invest in 2025?

| John Fieldsend

Investing now is very different to when Warren Buffett began. Where might the great man try getting his start investing…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

At an 18-year high, can the Aviva share price keep rising?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 160% over the past five years, Andrew Mackie believes that there's a lot more juice left in the tank…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

If a 35-year-old put £500 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some key factors in determining the potential long-term return from a Stocks and Shares ISA before someone…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

What the Rolls-Royce share price has done in the last 3 months is absolutely stunning

| Harvey Jones

Just when Harvey Jones thought the Rolls-Royce share price couldn't climb any higher, that's exactly what it's done. So how…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

National Grid shares go ex-dividend on 29 May. Time to consider buying today?

| Harvey Jones

National Grid shares are renowned for income, but if investors want to share in the next dividend, they need to…

Read more »