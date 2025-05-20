Here’s why I think the BT share price could hit 200p by year-end

Jon Smith runs through the numbers along with some insights from the experts to highlight why the BT share price could rally further from here.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Over the past year, the BT (LSE:BT.A) share price has rocketed 25% higher. It hit 52-week highs in April, and at 166p it’s not far away from jumping further still. For some investors, 200p is the next big level to try and reach before the end of this year. Here are a few reasons why this might not be a crazy idea.

The experts agree

Some large institutions have a positive outlook on the company. For example, the target 12-month share price from the HSBC team is 220p, and Morgan Stanley is targeting 225p. This kind of backing from the experts is a good sign.

Of course, the analysts’ views are still subjective. It doesn’t mean for sure that the stock is going to trade to 200p and beyond. Other banks and brokers might have a different view.

The research teams spend a lot of time investigating a company before making a recommendation though. So, it’s certainly one tick in the box when it comes to BT’s direction of travel in the coming year. Put another way, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have this kind of outlook being shared by those in the City.

Operational improvements

BT has been implementing cost-cutting strategies and improving operational efficiency. For example, even though revenue was down 3% in the latest quarter, adjusted EBITDA rose by 4% to £2.1bn due to the focus on costs. For reference, the fall in revenue was attributed to “continued challenging non-UK trading conditions”.

I think the drive can continue, which should enable profits to rise further. At the moment, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 8.98. I use 10 as a benchmark for a fairly valued stock. So let’s assume that BT can grow profit this year around 4% a quarter, and that the P/E ratio rises to 10. Factoring in the earnings per share, this would put the share price at 207p.

I don’t think this is unreasonable to conclude, given the current trajectory. Of course, one risk to the view is if cost-cutting goes too deep too soon, stunting growth and the ability of BT to maintain good customer service. This could negatively impact long-term share price performance.

Added income benefit

When I think about the 20% potential move higher in BT shares to hit 200p, I believe it makes it a good idea for investors to consider. Yet even if the stock doesn’t reach 200p, investors will still be able to enjoy the generous dividend yield of 4.82%. To some extent, this makes it an attractive option for both dividend and growth potential.

Or let’s say it doesn’t reach 200p for another couple of years. In the process of waiting, we can pick up the income, which can then be used to buy more BT stock or invest elsewhere.