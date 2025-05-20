Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap UK stocks to consider buying right now for passive income

3 cheap UK stocks to consider buying right now for passive income

Looking for passive income investments? Our writer highlights three dividend stocks to consider from the banking, media, and transport sectors.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many UK dividend shares pack a powerful passive income punch. However, a stock’s valuation can often be just as important as its yield for an investor’s total return. Share price gains matter in dividend investing too.

That’s why I’m looking for undervalued high-yield stocks that could beef up a portfolio’s passive income potential while simultaneously offering capital growth opportunities.

These companies are strong candidates worth considering.

Investec

First, there’s FTSE 250 specialist banking group and wealth manager Investec (LSE:INVP), which has a significant presence in South Africa and the UK.

The Investec share price has skyrocketed 235% over five years, and the stock also offers a chunky 7.1% yield on top. Despite those gains, the valuation’s still appealing. The stock’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio is under 0.6.

Beyond the yield, dividend sustainability’s another crucial consideration for passive income investors. On this front, Investec shares shine. The dividend’s well-covered by 2.2 times forecast earnings, providing a wide margin of safety.

Business for the lender is ticking along nicely. Investec expects pre-provision adjusted operating profit to fall between £1.01bn and £1.08bn in its FY25 results due to be published on 22 May. That would be comfortably ahead of last year’s £963.6m figure.

However, falling interest rates could hurt the group if its loans become less profitable. That’s a risk to bear in mind, but I still think the overall investment case looks robust.

WPP

FTSE 100 advertising and communications giant WPP (LSE:WPP) is another stock that delivers a healthy passive income stream. It currently yields 6.6%.

Unlike Investec, WPP’s showing some obvious signs of weakness. In FY24, net revenue and underlying operating profit both went into reverse gear, falling by 1% and 2.5% respectively. The trend has continued in the first quarter of this year, amid a slump in advertising demand. This is an ongoing worry for investors.

But, at 593p today, WPP shares could be a potential bargain to consider. The stock’s rarely traded below 600p since the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 6.6, the valuation appears attractive today.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could bring significant growth opportunities to the communications industry. WPP’s ploughing cash into the technology to stay ahead of the game. As one of the largest players in the sector, the company’s well-positioned to establish a competitive advantage in AI if it makes the right investments.

ZIGUP

Finally, FTSE 250 mobility solutions business ZIGUP (LSE:ZIG) may also have plenty to offer dividend investors thanks to a whopping 7.8% yield.

From commercial vehicle rentals to repairs and maintenance, ZIGUP’s services cover the full automotive lifecycle. The firm’s interim results were a mixed bag. Revenue improved 5.6%, but pre-tax profit took a big hit, declining 17.2%, dragged down by lower van prices.

Nonetheless, a forward P/E multiple around 6.5 suggests this could be another value investment opportunity to chew over. An expanding fleet — now 132,500 vehicles strong — bodes well for future growth. The 6% dividend hike to 8.8p per share will also be welcomed by passive income seekers.

Granted, net debt of £782.5m looks high compared to the company’s £756.6m market cap. Balance sheet weakness is a risk to contend with, but there’s a lot to like about this dividend stock too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Down 48% to just over £2.50, Glencore’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £4.17

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has fallen a lot this year, which may mean a major bargain to be had. I took…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett retires: what now for Berkshire Hathaway as the oracle steps down?

| Mark Hartley

After stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett has passed the torch to Greg Abel. What does this mean…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

As huge earnings send the Diploma share price up 15%, what should investors do?

| Stephen Wright

As Diploma’s latest results blow expectations out of the water, the share price is surging. But what should investors make…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

From landlord to investor: why buy-to-let owners may be switching to stocks for a second income

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates how some residential landlords may turn to the stock market as a better option to provide a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This Nvidia-backed stock just reported 420% growth! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia has been topping up its stake in new IPO firm CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV). Should I buy this AI growth stock…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

After positive Q1 results, is the worst now over for the Greggs share price?

| Stephen Wright

Like-for-like sales growth is starting to recover at Greggs and the share price is climbing as a result. So is…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best 3 S&P 500 stocks and it said this (again)…

| Ben McPoland

At the start of 2025, this Fool picked three S&P 500 stocks to beat the market over the next five…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can target £6,717 a year in passive income from a £5,500 holding in this FTSE 100 dividend gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 dividend star has one of the highest yields in any of the FTSE’s major indexes and looks…

Read more »