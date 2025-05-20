Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in the FTSE 250 just 6 weeks ago would now be worth…

£20,000 invested in the FTSE 250 just 6 weeks ago would now be worth…

This investor takes a look at the FTSE 250’s best-performing stock over the past six weeks. Is it a buy for his Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the beginning of April, the FTSE 250 plummeted nearly 10% in a few days. The reason for the sudden drop was President Trump’s infamous ‘Liberation Day’ speech.

Since 7 April though, when mid-cap stocks bottomed out, the FTSE 250 has surged 18%.

The first week of April also coincided with the new Stocks and Shares ISA year. So, had someone invested the £20,000 allowance in a FTSE 250 index fund on 7 April, they’d now have roughly £23,600. That’s a brilliant return in just six weeks.

Indeed, even if it stayed flat for the rest of the year, that would be a great return, especially when the index’s 3.4% dividend yield is added to the mix.

Why is the FTSE 250 up?

The main reason for this rebound is that most tariffs have since been lowered or paused by President Trump while trade negotiations continue.

Also, the Bank of England reduced its base rate to 4.25% earlier in May. Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, encouraging investment and spending (in theory).

Companies in the FTSE 250 are more domestically focused, meaning they’re generally sensitive to such rate changes. With further cuts anticipated before 2026, and many mid-caps still trading cheaply, investors might be snapping up bargains.

Another reason could be that the UK economy grew slightly faster than expected in the first quarter (0.7% rather than 0.6%). That said, this level of economic growth isn’t expected to last, with US tariffs coming in after that.

Finally, the pound has strengthened, which might benefit some domestic firms. It recently reached a three-year high against the US dollar.

Top performer

The best-performing FTSE 250 stock since early April has been Burberry (LSE: BRBY). Shares of the luxury fashion brand are up 59%, although they’re still 60% below where they were just over two years ago.

In its last financial year, Burberry reported that it had swung to a £75m post-tax loss, from a £270m profit the year before. Revenue slumped 17% to £2.46bn.

This dreadful performance was due to the massive slowdown in the global luxury market, with sales falling across all regions. In China and South Korea, sales declined 15% and 18%, respectively.

Further weakness in consumer spending remains a key risk here, while the dividend remains suspended.

The company said: “We are still in the early stages of our turnaround. The current macroeconomic environment has become more uncertain in light of geopolitical developments…We are confident that we are positioning the business for a return to sustainable, profitable growth.”

That last bit about returning to profitability helped spark much of the turnaround in the share price. Burberry is cutting around a fifth of its global workforce — some 1,700 jobs — to help save £60m by 2027, on top of £40m already announced.

According to forecasts, the stock is trading at 24 times expected earnings for the next financial year (starting March 2026). Much like Burberry baseball caps — which cost between £290 and £450 apiece — that doesn’t immediately scream ’bargain’ to me.

Then again, surely the firm will start making a healthy profit again charging such prices. Won’t it? For investors who believe in the brand, today could be a good time to consider this turnaround stock. I’m going to pass though due to the uncertainty.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Growth Shares

Here’s why I think the BT share price could hit 200p by year-end

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the numbers along with some insights from the experts to highlight why the BT share price…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Here’s why FY results and a share buyback could mark a turning point for the Vodafone share price

| Alan Oscroft

This could be a pivotal year for Vodafone as the board seeks to reset the business and reverse a long-term…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Down 48% to just over £2.50, Glencore’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £4.17

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has fallen a lot this year, which may mean a major bargain to be had. I took…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett retires: what now for Berkshire Hathaway as the oracle steps down?

| Mark Hartley

After stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett has passed the torch to Greg Abel. What does this mean…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

As huge earnings send the Diploma share price up 15%, what should investors do?

| Stephen Wright

As Diploma’s latest results blow expectations out of the water, the share price is surging. But what should investors make…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

From landlord to investor: why buy-to-let owners may be switching to stocks for a second income

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates how some residential landlords may turn to the stock market as a better option to provide a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This Nvidia-backed stock just reported 420% growth! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia has been topping up its stake in new IPO firm CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV). Should I buy this AI growth stock…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

After positive Q1 results, is the worst now over for the Greggs share price?

| Stephen Wright

Like-for-like sales growth is starting to recover at Greggs and the share price is climbing as a result. So is…

Read more »