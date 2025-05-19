Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m listening to billionaire Warren Buffett in today’s stock market

I’m listening to billionaire Warren Buffett in today’s stock market

I think Warren Buffett’s wise words can still inform investing decisions, even when it involves stocks the ‘Sage of Omaha’ would be unlikely to buy himself.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Wall Street sign in New York City

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett may be retiring at the end of the year, but his investing wisdom will live on for a very long time afterwards.

Here, I want to show how some of Buffett’s lessons can offer valuable perspective, even for investors who primarily focus on growth stocks (unlike Buffet).

Understanding where we are

Right now, the US stock market’s pricey. This is reflected in the fact that Buffett’s holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has been a net seller of stocks for some time. It has massively slashed its giant stake in Apple and sold down many financial stocks (perhaps in anticipation of a recession?).

Buffett most famously said: “Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful”. In early April, the market tanked when President Trump dropped his tariffs bombshell and stoked a lot of fear.

Since then though, the market’s bounced back strongly, and I think a lot of greed is taking over again. For example, one artificial intelligence (AI) growth stock that’s caught my eye is CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). This newly-public stock’s up 94% so far in May, suggesting that ‘risk-on’ mode is back again.

I haven’t been a net seller of stocks like Buffett. But knowing that we’re in a richly valued market characterised by rising greed helps me not become greedy myself. Were fear to take over again, I’ll start getting greedy.

Don’t invest in overcomplicated business models

Buffett has admitted to a limited understanding of AI technologies. He said: “I really don’t know anything about it.” That underscores his cautious approach to investing in sectors he doesn’t fully comprehend.

Returning to CoreWeave, is this a business I fully understand? On one level, yes. The cloud company operates data centres that are custom-built for AI workloads. It essentially rents out this AI infrastructure to other organisations and companies.

It’s backed by Nvidia and has key contracts with Microsoft and OpenAI — all three are innovative leaders in the AI revolution. CoreWeave’s revenue surged 420% in Q1 to $982m, which is certainly eye-catching.

However, this doesn’t mean I’ll rush out to buy the shares. Microsoft accounted for over half of CoreWeave’s revenue last year, indicating high customer concentration risk.

Moreover, I’m still learning about some complexities of the business model, illustrated below.

Source: CoreWeave

Buffett cautions us to “never invest in a business you cannot understand”. Therefore, I need to do further research to understand what I might potentially be investing in with CoreWeave.

If I can’t perceive a competitive advantage due to complexity, I’ll put the stock in what Buffett calls the “Too Hard” box and move on.

Be patient

Finally, Buffett says that the stock market is “a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.”

It’s too early to tell if CoreWeave will be a stock market winner. It may well become one, but if I invest at the wrong time, it could still turn out to be a lousy investment for many years. Even the best companies can produce poor returns if purchased at the wrong price.

By contrast, if I’m patient, I’ll likely be presented with a far lower valuation whenever there’s another market sell-off. I’m watching it closely.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10k invested in BP shares five years ago has earned total dividend income of…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares are sliding with the oil price, but Harvey Jones is pleased to see the yield rising, as income…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

$850bn by 2040! Should I buy quantum computing stocks for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Quantum computing is projected to become a massive growth industry. But are today's pureplay shares too risky for my Stocks…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why now’s a great time to start investing in the stock market

| Ben McPoland

Despite the stock market recovering from the massive drop in early April, there are still plenty of cheap shares knocking…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how an investor could unlock a £250 monthly passive income by the end of the year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the numbers and checks out a hot property stock along the way for those trying to…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Persimmon shares 10 years ago would have generated income of…

| Harvey Jones

Persimmon shares have struggled in the last decade but Harvey Jones says investors should give thanks for dividends, which have…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Glencore shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is starting to lose faith in his ailing Glencore shares. So he's pleased to discover that analysts are…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Market Movers

Ouch! This FTSE 100 stock’s facing $150m annual costs from Trump’s tariffs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 100 company that has a growing headache from the tariff fallout and is having…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m avoiding Lloyds shares like the plague!

| Royston Wild

On paper, Lloyds shares might look like one of the FTSE 100's best bargains to consider. Here's why I'm not…

Read more »