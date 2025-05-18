Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt cheap dividend shares to consider in May (including 2 FTSE 100 giants)!

3 dirt cheap dividend shares to consider in May (including 2 FTSE 100 giants)!

Looking for low-cost ways to supercharge your passive income? Here are three high-quality UK dividend shares I like that investors could consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think these UK-listed dividend shares are among to the most interesting passive income stocks at present. As an added bonus to investors, I feel they also offer good value for money.

Here’s why I see them as worth consideration right now.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust — for extra security?

It’s important to remember that dividends are never, ever guaranteed. Even the most dependable dividend stock can deliver poor returns from time to time.

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (LSE:JCH) helps reduce some of this risk. By spreading investors’ capital across 60-80 different companies — and with a focus on stable large-cap UK shares too — it can provide a solid second income, even when one or two companies dividend shares disappoint.

Claverhouse has more than proved this robustness over time, with dividends rising every year since the early 1970s.

Today, the investment trust carries a market-beating 4.8% dividend yield. It also trades at a 5.7% discount to its net asset value, meaning it offers tasty all-round value.

However, a focus on British stocks leaves it more vulnerable to regional shocks, but I still think it’s a dividend share to consider.

At 9.1%, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares carry one of the largest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today.

Investing in high-yield shares can sometimes attract trouble for investors. Super-sized dividends can indicate a company that’s doling out unsustainable dividends to mask other problems.

Yet this is far from the case with Legal & General. Dividends have grown every year (bar 2020) since 2009. And they’ve offered market-leading yields since then:

Source: dividendmax

Past performance isn’t a reliable guide to future returns. But I’m expecting the business to remain a top passive income share over the long haul. Despite competitive threats, it has substantial scope to grow earnings as demographic changes drive demand for retirement and wealth products.

The financial services giant also has robust financial foundations to keep paying large and rising dividends. Its Solvency II capital ratio was a stunning 232% as of December.

Legal & General shares currently trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.4 times. Their corresponding price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple is at 0.1 too, below the accepted value watermark of 1.

At current prices, I think it’s good and should at least be considered.

Vodafone — value for money?

Across a wide variety of metrics, I also believe Vodafone‘s (LSE:LGEN) one of the FTSE 100’s value shares worth looking at.

A contrarian pick maybe, but like Legal & General, its forward dividend yield sails past the 3.7% average for UK blue-chip shares, at 6.4%.

The telecoms titan also looks like a bargain based on expected profits. Its P/E ratio for 2025’s an undemanding 9.4 times, while its corresponding PEG reading’s 0.8.

Finally, Vodafone’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio, at 0.3, also sits below the value yardstick of 1. This indicates it trades at a discount to the value of its assets.

It’s important to note that Vodafone cut dividends last year to rebuild its balance sheet. And debt levels remain high. But I’m optimistic that payouts can recover over time as restructuring to cut costs and boost earnings rolls on. Surging sales in its African markets should also support rising dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Want to profit from the next stock market crash? 2 things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is not spending a moment trying to predict the timing of the next stock market crash. Instead, he's…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a brilliant bargain lots of people don’t see?

| Christopher Ruane

Someone buying Tesla stock last month could already have seen it rise over 50%. What's going on -- and should…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

£10k invested in M&G shares 5 years ago would have generated a second income of…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the super-sized 9% yield from M&G shares has delivered a generous second income stream even though the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 UK shares to consider for a 6.6%+ dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of blue-chip UK shares investors should consider for their commercial prospects and above-average dividend yields.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could start investing for the first time with a spare £400

| Christopher Ruane

It doesn't have to take huge sums to start investing. Here, Christopher Ruane outlines how someone could start with just…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’ve been following Warren Buffett to handle this weird 2025 stock market! Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been using some Warren Buffett wisdom to help him navigate uncertain stock markets. Here's the approach he's…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how that could earn £285 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Fed up of unrealistic passive income ideas? Our writer shows how putting under £10k into dividend shares now could hopefully…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to suggest 3 UK dividend stocks for further research. Here’s what it said

| Alan Oscroft

Can artificial intelligence come close to the real thing in my search for long-term dividend stocks? No, but it's a…

Read more »