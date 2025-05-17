Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap UK dividend shares to consider buying in May

2 cheap UK dividend shares to consider buying in May

These UK dividend shares look cheap and offer high yields. Roland Head reckons bargain-hunting investors might want to take a closer look.

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been hunting through the UK market for cheap dividend shares with above-average income yields. Here are two stocks that are on my radar.

Poised for a recovery?

FTSE 100 advertising group WPP (LSE: WPP) has faced some tough times over the last few years.

A global slowdown in spending on advertising and marketing has hit profits hard in recent years. Tariffs could also hit some of WPP’s larger customers.

WPP’s share price has now fallen by nearly 50% in three years. But advertising has always been a cyclical business, and I think a recovery is likely at some point.

In the meantime, the firm’s shares are starting to look unusually cheap to me. Broker forecasts price WPP shares on less than eight times forecast earnings, with a useful 6% dividend yield.

Cash generation has remained healthy, and the dividend still looks affordable to me as long as debt levels remain under control.

My main concern is probably that the growing importance of AI and online advertising could make it hard for WPP to return to past levels of growth and profitability. The company has expanded its digital capabilities in recent years, but investors are still waiting for a return to growth.

Buying contrarian or unloved shares requires investors to go against the trend. WPP is one stock where I think this is worth considering, especially for investors who are looking for income.

A renewable power play

North Yorkshire-based Drax (LSE: DRX) is best known as the owner of the UK’s largest power station, providing 5% of the nation’s electricity.

This used to be a coal-fired business, but the company’s big burners now rely on biomass, or wood pellets. This fuel is officially classified as renewable and attracts government subsidies, boosting Drax’s profits.

The obvious risk is that government policy on biomass support is not exactly predictable. Earlier this year, Drax agreed a new deal with the government to support its operations between 2027 and 2031.

This should allow it to keep operating when its current subsidy deal expires. But the new deal is said to be significantly less generous than the old one, so future earnings from biomass generation could fall.

Drax CEO Will Gardiner is not blind to this risk. He’s been adding other types of electricity generation to the group’s portfolio. The company’s assets now include hydroelectric power and battery storage.

Three new gas-powered turbines are also expected to start operation later this year, providing up to 900MW of additional capacity. They’ll be used to help keep the grid balanced alongside more variable renewable suppliers, with contracts already in place “worth over £250 million”.

Uncertainty over future earnings potential is weighting on Drax’s share price. Broker forecasts suggest profits could fall by 40% in 2026, compared to 2025. However, even these downbeat forecasts leave Drax trading on a modest P/E of 9, with a 5% dividend yield.

My guess is that the UK may continue to need Drax’s power generation even after 2031. If profits stabilise at 2026 levels, I think the shares could be too cheap right now.

For investors seeking opportunities among utility stocks, I think Drax is worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

