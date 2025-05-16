Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How’s the outlook for the National Grid share price after FY results?

How’s the outlook for the National Grid share price after FY results?

National Grid posted its first annual results since last year’s new equity issue, and the share price rose. But what about the dividend?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

National Grid (LSE: NG.) released full-year results Thursday (15 May) and the share price gained 3% on the day.

CEO John Pettigrew said: “We’ve made significant progress in the first year of our five-year financial framework, with record capital investment of almost £10 billion, 20% higher than 2024.

The rebased dividend’s up 3%, ahead of inflation. So the dividend train’s on track and going full steam ahead, right? We need a closer look.

The elephant…

For years, investors expected National Grid to just keep on paying out progressive dividends year after year. It turns out they were a bit naive on that score. And if anyone feels I’m offending them, I include myself. National Grid was always ‘the best dividend stock I never bought’, and I kept meaning to rectify that.

Keeping energy networks running takes capital expenditure. And in these days of changing energy technology, that can mean even more cash.

National Grid shocked the market by launching a new stock issue to raise £7bn last May, at the time of 2024 full-year results. It meant it would spread future dividend cash across more shares, with each one getting less per share.

So the rebased rise means that this year there’s more dividend cash per share than there would have been last year had the extra shares already been in issue. Confusing? To put numbers on it, the actual 2024 dividend was 58.52p per share, and 2025’s is 46.72p. That’s 20% lower.

What now?

What do I think about National Grid as a dividend stock now? Well, I think the reality of the change was unavoidable. I wish though, that the company had been more candid about the actual dividend payment this year instead of boasting of this rebased rise thing.

It still represents a 4.6% yield. And forecasts suggest rises at around, or slightly above, expected inflation over the next two years. That’s pretty decent if the company does keep up with a renewed long-term progressive plan.

There’s a new reality though. It’s possible we might see further equity issues in future if more capital expenditure cash is needed. But then, investors in most companies can face that same risk, so why should National Grid be different?

Cash management

Looking at National Grid’s net debt sounds my alarms a little. It reduced 5% in 2025 to £41.4bn after the new equity issue. But hang on, £41.4bn? The company’s market-cap‘s only around £53.5bn. And forecasts suggest debt will be rising again in the next two years.

Does it make sense to carry heavy debt, pay high dividends, and have to issue new shares to fund capital expenditure? I’m not a company accountant, but it doesn’t sound like ideal cash management to me.

Still, if it can keep up the annual cash handouts, just sitting back and taking the cash has to be a strategy worth considering. And there’s a nice monopoly here. Brokers are bullish, with a fairly strong Buy consensus. They might be right.

Me? I think it’ll remain a dividend stock I never bought for a little while longer. I just don’t like the debt.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett steps back, here’s the investor I’m turning my attention to

| Stephen Wright

When Warren Buffett steps back from Berkshire Hathaway, who should value investors look to follow? Stephen Wright has one name…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What’s behind the latest 20% Burberry share price spike?

| Alan Oscroft

The Burberry share price is climbing sharply, even though the fallen fashion giant just revealed a weak full-year performance. What's…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price waiting to explode?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has his eyes glued on the Diageo share price. It's gone very quiet. Maybe too quiet. He hopes…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

£10k invested in red-hot IAG shares after the ‘Liberation Day’ dip is now worth

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was waiting for the right moment to load up on IAG shares and, so far, he's pretty happy…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock could be about to take off!

| James Beard

Our writer reflects on a difficult year for a FTSE 250 stock. However, he reckons it could be one of…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Is my big, bold bet on the JD Sports share price about to pay off in style?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones averaged down on the JD Sports share price again and again, but it kept falling. Now the high…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

How much passive income could a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA have made in the past decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Stuffing a Stocks and Shares ISA with dividend shares as a passive income idea is one thing -- but what…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Only 5 of UK brokers’ FTSE 100 picks have outperformed the index in 2025

| James Beard

At the start of the year, an investment platform compiled a league table of FTSE 100 tips made by analysts.…

Read more »