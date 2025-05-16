Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income could a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA have made in the past decade?

How much passive income could a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA have made in the past decade?

Stuffing a Stocks and Shares ISA with dividend shares as a passive income idea is one thing — but what might the results be in practice?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a long-term investment vehicle.

Different investors use it in different ways. Some want to target capital growth by buying shares cheaply and later selling them for a profit. Some focus on passive income: a regular stream of dividends, or putting the dividends to work to try and earn more income down the road.

So, how much passive income could a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA realistically have earned over the past decade?

The straightforward dividend approach

One variable is the average dividend yield. I will use three to illustrate: the current FTSE 100 average of 3.6%, then 5% and what I see as a high yield, 8%. In today’s market, I think both 5% and 8% are possible while sticking to carefully selected blue-chip shares.

Taking dividends out as they are paid, over a decade, 3.6% would have generated £720 each year – a total of £7,200 over a decade.

Five percent would have been £1,000 each year – a total of £10,000 in a decade. At 8%, the ISA would generate £1,600 a year in dividends. That means the £20K would have generated £16K of passive income over my chosen timescale.

On top of that, an investor may benefit from capital gains when the price goes up (although share prices can fall as well as rise).

Taking the Warren Buffett approach

A second approach is to do what billionaire investor Warren Buffett does.

He has run Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades but during his tenure it has only paid one dividend. That is despite it generating huge cash flows thanks to owning a lot of successful businesses outright while also holding shares in steady dividend payers like Coca-Cola.

It makes sense for Berkshire to keep some cash on hand. It operates in the insurance industry and there is always a risk that an event — like a hurricane — could suddenly push up its short-term cash needs to meet claims. But Berkshire has hundreds of billions of dollars of cash on hand today!

Rather than doling it out as dividends, Buffett aims to put it work to try and earn even more money in future, by making more investments (although the current cash pile means Berkshire hasn’t done as much of that lately).

Compounding an ISA

A similar approach (known as compounding) can be applied to the dividends received in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Compounding a £20K ISA at 3.6% for a decade, it would be worth over £28,400 – enough to earn £1,025 in dividends at a 3.6% yield.

Compounding at 5%, the ISA would be worth over £32,500 after a decade. That could then earn around £1,628 each year in dividends.

Meanwhile, compounding the £20K ISA at 8% for 10 years, it would be worth over £43K and could then earn £3,454 in passive income annually.

Compounding would have meant sacrificing dividends for a decade but hopefully earning bigger ones from this year onwards (or whenever the investor chose to stop compounding and start withdrawing).

Selecting the right shares is key, but the costs of a Stocks and Shares ISA can eat into overall returns, especially over the long run. So a savvy investor will start by comparing different ISAs on the market and decide which one suits their needs best.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett steps back, here’s the investor I’m turning my attention to

| Stephen Wright

When Warren Buffett steps back from Berkshire Hathaway, who should value investors look to follow? Stephen Wright has one name…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What’s behind the latest 20% Burberry share price spike?

| Alan Oscroft

The Burberry share price is climbing sharply, even though the fallen fashion giant just revealed a weak full-year performance. What's…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price waiting to explode?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has his eyes glued on the Diageo share price. It's gone very quiet. Maybe too quiet. He hopes…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

£10k invested in red-hot IAG shares after the ‘Liberation Day’ dip is now worth

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was waiting for the right moment to load up on IAG shares and, so far, he's pretty happy…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock could be about to take off!

| James Beard

Our writer reflects on a difficult year for a FTSE 250 stock. However, he reckons it could be one of…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Is my big, bold bet on the JD Sports share price about to pay off in style?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones averaged down on the JD Sports share price again and again, but it kept falling. Now the high…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Only 5 of UK brokers’ FTSE 100 picks have outperformed the index in 2025

| James Beard

At the start of the year, an investment platform compiled a league table of FTSE 100 tips made by analysts.…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How’s the outlook for the National Grid share price after FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

National Grid posted its first annual results since last year's new equity issue, and the share price rose. But what…

Read more »