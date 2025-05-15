Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 22% in a month, has the JD Sports share price finally bottomed?

Up 22% in a month, has the JD Sports share price finally bottomed?

After a torrid few years, the JD Sports share price is finally moving in the right direction, so should this Fool take the plunge and buy?

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Only a few years ago, the JD Sports (LSE: JD.) share price was consistently one of the best performers in the FTSE 100. Having peaked in the post-Covid boom at 225p, the stock has more than halved. Last year, it issued multiple profit warnings off the back of weakening consumer confidence.

Having sat on the sidelines, I’m now wondering if the worst of the sell-off is behind it.

Growing business

Over the past decade the company has grown from being predominantly a UK-based retailer to a global player. Seventy percent of its business now comes from overseas. Linked to an expanding store estate and acquisitions, revenues have risen 150% in just five years.

The company’s particularly focused on North America, the largest sportswear market in the world. The acquisition of Hibbett during 2024 added over 1,100 stores to its estate.

However, the pace of store openings has been one area that’s worried me for some time. In the midst of a clearly slowing market, I don’t understand the logic of opening 102 new stores in H1 2025 (reported back in October 2024). With a greater store estate to manage, net finance interest is up £20m year-on-year.

Promotional activity

One ball that management continually seems to mis-juggle is promotional activity by competitors. This was particularly acute in the US leading up to the key Christmas trading period.

The company works on a gross profit margin of 50%, significantly greater than other US retailers. Its full-price proposition clearly resonates with its brand partners. And it does provide its merchandising team with bargaining power when it comes to selecting what it wants, rather than what a brand would like it to take.

The problem for me is that during every recent earnings call management acts surprised by the severity of cuts instigated by competitors. After 2023 Christmas trading, it was equally caught off-guard. Back then, it decided to participate, hitting margins badly. This time it sacrificed some sales to preserve margins.

Weakening consumer confidence

My biggest concern for JD Sports remains economic uncertainty. If I just put aside the tariff issue, I remain to be convinced that the business is out of the woods yet.

Apart from the discounters, virtually every retailer out there at the moment is struggling. Footfall remains down and customers are cautious. Looking at all the major banks, they all report an increase in savings rate.

Another major concern is a tick up in unemployment. Younger generations remain a key customer for the company. But this group has been most impacted by elevated inflation and a reduction in working hours, because many of them have temporary jobs. All the signs point to the fact that we’re heading (or are already in) a recession.

On the surface, the business is trading at a rock-bottom valuation. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains under seven, well below the FTSE 100 average. Daily revenues might have reached £100m on two occasions in its most recent trading update, but it’s profit that matters, and that was down 64% in H1. I’ll wait for full-year results later this month and reassess the case for investment then.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The day I long feared… the National Grid dividend’s here!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has long avoided National Grid shares because he feared the dividend per share would be cut. Did today's…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price plunges 7.5% on today’s results – but it’s still my favourite FTSE share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has doubled his money on the 3i Group share price, as the private equity group smashes the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s what the latest Q1 update could mean for the Aviva share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has had a strong ride so far this year. And at the end of the first…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Nvidia stock at the tariff dip bottom is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

President Trump's tariff announcement caused the Nvidia stock price to fall. But it looks like it opened up a buying…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build a perfect income stock portfolio — here’s what it said!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman consults the world's leading artificial intelligence chatbot to find out which UK income stocks it would buy today.

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

The National Grid share price jumps on today’s results – but I’m not buying

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the National Grid share price has enjoyed some respite today after a poor run but he's not…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Up 17% in a day, is this the beginning of a recovery for this FTSE 250 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

After a torrid couple of years for this FTSE 250 stock, Andrew Mackie explains why he believes a turnaround very…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

With an 11% yield, is this FTSE 250 energy stock the next best pick for my passive income portfolio?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the value in an 11%-yielding oil and gas stock that could help boost his passive income portfolio.…

Read more »