Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.4% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Aviva shares through to 2027!

7.4% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Aviva shares through to 2027!

Aviva’s long been one of the FTSE 100’s standout dividend shares. Does it remain a rock-solid stock to consider following Q1 results?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva (LSE:AV.) has proved to be one of Britain’s most lucrative passive income shares in recent years. Since rebasing the dividend in 2013, the FTSE 100 company has raised shareholder payments every year, except for 2019, when the pandemic struck.

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

With asset sales aiding its balance sheet recovery, dividends have generally risen strongly since the mid-2010s, including a 7% hike in 2024 to 35.7p. What’s more, the firm’s dividend yields have regularly beaten the Footsie’s long-term average of 3%-4% over the period.

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

But with global economic uncertainty growing, can the financial services giant keep its dividend momentum going? And should investors consider buying Aviva shares today?

Robust forecasts

Despite the threat of weaker consumer spending in Aviva’s markets, City analysts are expecting its earnings to rise by triple-digit percentages in 2025, and by double-digits in the following two years.

This, in turn, leads to forecasts of further robust dividend growth over the period:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202537.87p6.1%6.4%
202640.65p7.3%6.9%
202743.78p7.7%7.4%

For this year, shareholder payouts are tipped to rise at a greater rate than the 1.5%-2% that’s predicted for the broader FTSE 100 index. What’s more, the pace of growth is expected to accelerate in 2026 and again in 2027.

You’ll also notice that yields improve by around a percentage point over the period. For 2027, too, the dividend yield is around double the more recent FTSE forward average.

Yet, it’s critical to remember that dividends are never guaranteed, and that broker forecasts are never set in stone. And based on dividend coverage, there’s a danger that the passive income from Aviva shares may disappoint.

For the next three years, predicted payouts are covered between 1.3 times and 1.4 times by expected earnings. These figures fall way short of the figure of two and above that typically provide good security.

Strong dividend cover is especially important for cyclical shares like Aviva during uncertain times. However, I’m still optimistic the business will have the strength to pay those projected dividends, even if profits undershoot forecasts.

As of March, the company’s Solvency II ratio was 201%, more than double the regulatory requirement. And its strategy of focusing on capital-light businesses will help it to maintain robust financial foundations.

More than half (56%) of operating profit came from such operations in the first quarter. This will move to 70% if its planned acquisition of Direct Line goes ahead.

Is it a buy?

Investing in Aviva isn’t without risk, as the tough economic environment could have consequences for the dividend and/or the share price. But on balance, I think the potential benefits of owning the stock outweigh the possible dangers.

I certainly believe it could prove a lucrative stock to own over the long term. Demographic changes across its UK, Irish, and Canadian markets may supercharge demand for its retirement, protection, and wealth products.

Given those huge dividend yields and undemanding price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.3 times, I think it’s a great FTSE bargain to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is AI an existential threat to the Magnificent 7 stocks?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses whether the emergence of generative AI technologies may eventually upend the dominance of the Magnificent 7 stocks.

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

These 2 mid-cap FTSE 250 miners are driving a UK stock market recovery

| Mark Hartley

A recent recovery in the UK stock market appears to be far-reaching, with sectors such as finance, real estate, and…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why UK stock Serco jumped 7% in the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

This writer looks at why the Serco share price rose in the mid-cap index today. Does this UK stock interest…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
US Stock

£10,000 in Tesla stock at the tariff dip bottom is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

President Trump's tariff plans gave Tesla stock a kicking while it was already down. But it's been bouncing up nicely…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 opportunity I’m eyeing for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

As 3i shares fall after earnings, Stephen Wright sees a chance to add one of the FTSE 100’s top-performers to…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The day I long feared… the National Grid dividend’s here!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has long avoided National Grid shares because he feared the dividend per share would be cut. Did today's…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price plunges 7.5% on today’s results – but it’s still my favourite FTSE share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has doubled his money on the 3i Group share price, as the private equity group smashes the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s what the latest Q1 update could mean for the Aviva share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has had a strong ride so far this year. And at the end of the first…

Read more »