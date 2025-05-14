Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 7%, is BAE Systems’ share price an unmissable bargain for me, especially after its Q1 trading update?

Down 7%, is BAE Systems’ share price an unmissable bargain for me, especially after its Q1 trading update?

BAE Systems’ share price has dipped recently, despite a strong update for the first quarter, leaving it looking even more undervalued than before to me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems’ (LSE: BA) share price is down 7% from its 6 May 12-month traded high of £18.08.

I think most of this is due to profit-taking after the high was hit. It may also reflect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comment that he may meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week.

Whatever the reason, the dip has only added to the considerable value already present in the stock, in my view.

How much value remains in the shares?

The first part of my standard stock price assessment is to contrast its key valuations with those of its competitors.

On its price-to-sales ratio of 2, BAE Systems looks undervalued compared to its competitors’ average of 4.2. These comprise L3Harris Technologies at 1.9, RTX at 2.1, Rolls-Royce at 3.5, and TransDigm at 9.3.

It also looks undervalued on its 27.1 price-to-earnings ratio against its peer group’s average of 33.8.

The second part of my assessment seeks to pinpoint where any firm’s stock price should be, based on future cash flow forecasts for it. The resultant discounted cash flow analysis for BAE Systems shows its shares are 30% undervalued at their present £16.75 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £23.93, although share price moves are unpredictable.

Does the core business support this bullishness?

In its 7 May trading update, BAE Systems said its year started strongly and maintained its 2025 guidance.

This is for a 7%-9% year-on-year rise in sales from 2024’s £28.3bn. It also projects an 8%-10% increase in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from last year’s £3bn.

It also highlighted multiple major deals awarded over the year to date. These include an $800m (£599m) contract for its Intelligence & Security business from the US Air Force, and £600m in orders for missile systems.

Looking further ahead, the firm forecasts higher defence spending in all its key operational markets. As the biggest defence firm in Europe, it highlighted that its range of products is well-aligned with the needs of its constituent countries.

This accords with NATO members’ efforts to increase spending to the 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) envisaged by US President Donald Trump.

Additionally, the firm says it is currently working with the UK government on its ongoing Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy. It has already committed to increase its defence spending to 2.5% of the country’s GDP from 2027.

And in the US, BAE Systems underlined that its portfolio is already well-positioned with Washington’s international defence and intelligence customers. These include capabilities in combat vehicles, electronic warfare programmes, precision guidance and missile defence systems, and space electronics and spacecraft.

Will I buy more of the stock?

A risk in the stock is a major failure in one of its key products that could be costly to fix and might damage its reputation.

That said, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will increase by 8.28% a year to the end of 2027. And it is growth here that ultimately drives a firm’s share price higher.

As such, I believe its share price will soar even higher in the coming years, so I will buy more of the stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Marks and Spencer shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Have Marks and Spencer shares delivered a positive return in the last decade? And should I consider buying the FTSE…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 15% despite strong earnings forecasts, should investors consider this FTSE medical tech giant?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 medical equipment manufacturer is forecast to see excellent earnings growth in the next three years and looks…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

The Burberry share price rises despite reporting a post-tax loss of £75m!

| James Beard

Our writer’s surprised how the Burberry share price has reacted following the release of the luxury fashion brand’s latest results.

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

This 10%-yielding FTSE 250 dividend stock looks great! But does it have long-term promise?

| Mark Hartley

Discover why this 10%-yielding FTSE 250 stock could be a strong long-term income investment – and what risks investors should…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

My 9,249 Lloyds shares paid me income of £303 in 18 months – I’ll get another £195 next week

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says his Lloyds shares have delivered a modest stream of dividends in the last year or so, and…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

An underrated value stock? I think investors should take a closer look

| Dr. James Fox

This value stock appears overlooked by the market. And that’s quite rare right now as the stock market recovers from…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Up 35% in a month! But is this electrifying UK growth share a total gamble?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wishes he'd had a flutter on gaming group Entain last year, as it's now smashing the FTSE 100.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy the most popular FTSE 100 stock on AJ Bell?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer can see the appeal of this recently popular dividend stock from the FTSE 100 index. But will he…

Read more »