Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in the FTSE 100 would pay a second income of…

£20,000 invested in the FTSE 100 would pay a second income of…

For investors looking to generate a second income from the stock market, the UK’s blue-chip index still takes some beating.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 may not be packed with tech giants like the S&P 500, but it pays significantly higher dividends. I think investors aiming to build a second income should look no further.

A respectable yield

According to AJ Bell, the UK’s blue-chip index is expected to dish out a whopping £83bn in dividends in 2025. That would be up 5% on 2024, though still below 2018’s record of £85.2bn.

It puts the forward dividend yield at about 3.8%, which is significantly higher than the S&P 500’s 1.3%. Investors could therefore expect a second income of around £760 a year from a FTSE 100 index fund.

As interest rates keep falling, such a yield will look more attractive relative to cash. And that might push share prices higher, in theory at least, adding to the total return.

It’s worth noting that while the S&P 500 has long outperformed the Footsie, the latter is doing well so far in 2025. It’s up 5.3%, compared to little change in the benchmark US index.

If those gains hold, along with the forecast yield, that would be solid return, in my opinion. Especially given all the uncertainty around global trade and US tariffs.

Finally, the FTSE 100 is also significantly cheaper, trading at roughly 13 times forecast earnings for 2025. The figure is around 21 for the S&P 500. I think that looks like a decent margin of safety, even if FTSE 100 company earnings come in lighter than expected this year.

Aiming for higher

Having said that, I wouldn’t invest in a FTSE 100 index fund myself. I prefer to pick and choose what I consider to be the best stocks to hold long term. This includes dividend shares that yield far higher than the average.

For example, one I like the look of right now is insurance group Aviva (LSE: AV.). The stock is up 153% over five years but still looks cheap, trading at 11.3 times this year’s forecast earnings.

Moreover, it’s sporting a forward-looking yield of 6.6%. That’s forecast to rise above 7% next year, while still being covered by expected earnings.

If these forecasts prove correct, then investors with £20k in the stock would collect approximately £1,320 in dividends this year and £1,415 next year.

One thing worth highlighting here though is that Aviva’s proposed £3.7bn acquisition of rival Direct Line is being scrutinised by the Competition Markets Authority. If the deal is blocked, this could limit Aviva’s growth prospects in the UK.

Another risk worth mentioning is the possibility of an economic downturn, which could see customers cancelling some insurance policies.

Diversification

Of course, the risk with investing in individual stocks is that their dividends aren’t guaranteed. Therefore, I don’t put all my eggs in one basket, and instead aim for a nice spread of income shares.

I own shares in Aviva, as it’s growing nicely and management has committed to a progressive dividend policy.

Fortunately, investors wouldn’t have to look far to find other stocks to complement Aviva. The FTSE 350 is packed with high-yield dividend shares right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

See how much income a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA could pay this year… and in 25 years

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does the sums on a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to show how much passive income it could…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

I’m throwing every penny at today’s stock market recovery – I think it has further to run

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has gone all in on the stock market recovery, investing every penny at his disposal. Despite the recent…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Is BP 1 of the best UK shares to buy right now?

| Stephen Wright

BP shares trade at a discount to their US counterparts and come with a 6.5% dividend yield. Is this an…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How to try and spot a bargain FTSE 100 share

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been shopping for FTSE 100 bargains amid market turbulence. Here are some of the key things he…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 in Rolls-Royce shares today could be worth in 2 years

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares are up 90% in the past year, and up 840% over five years. How long can that kind…

Read more »

Beach Sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s how much an investor needs in an ISA to earn over £900,000 by compounding dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through some practical points as to how a long-term investor could aim to generate over £900k from…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

The S&P 500 is now up year-to-date! Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the sharp rally in the S&P 500 in recent weeks, but explains why cautious optimism is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

6.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Imperial Brands shares to 2027

| Royston Wild

Imperial Brands' shares are tipped to deliver more market-topping dividends. Does this make the FTSE 100 firm a slam-dunk buy…

Read more »