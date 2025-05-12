Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 9.6% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Glencore shares to 2027!

9.6% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Glencore shares to 2027!

At nearly 10%, Glencore shares have one of the largest dividend yields on the FTSE 100. Here’s why they could be a great buy for passive income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Mining stocks are among the most cyclical out there. Annual profits can swing wildly depending on economic conditions, as can shareholder dividends. This has been the case with Glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares for more than a decade.

Since listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2011, shareholder payouts have been up and down like a see-saw. More recently, they’ve sank as China’s spluttering economy and higher global interest rates hit commodities demand. In the years before that, they rose strongly as a post-pandemic recovery drove metals and energy values.

Source: dividendmax

Encouragingly, however, City analysts are tipping Glencore shares to rebound strongly over the next few years.

9.6% dividend yield

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202514 US cents40%3.8%
202622 US cents57%6.2%
202734 US cents55%9.6%

You’ll perhaps be unsurprised that this stunning expected dividend growth coincides with expectations that profits will bounce back signficantly.

Currently, the number crunchers expect Glencore:

  • To swing from losses per share of 13 US cents last year to earnings of 20 cents in 2025.
  • To record earnings of 33 US cents in 2026, up 65% year on year.
  • To print earnings of 44 US cents the following year, a 33% increase.

Such growth far outstrips expected dividend growth of 1.5%-2% for the broader FTSE 100 over the near term. It also means dividend yields on Glencore shares shoot past the FTSE’s long-term average of between 3% and 4%.

Shaky cover

But dividends are never guaranteed, of course. So I need to consider how realistic these forecasts are.

On the plus side, Glencore’s robust balance sheet may leave it in better shape to pay dividends during a fresh downturn than many other miners. As of December 2024, its net-debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio was a modest 0.78.

But as we’ve seen time and again, this probably won’t be enough to stop cash rewards collapsing if profits sink. Glencore already looks exposed on this front, with predicted dividends covered between 1.3 times and 1.5 times by expected earnings through to 2027.

These figures sit far below the security benchmark of two times.

Should investors buy Glencore shares?

On balance, then, predicting the size of Glencore’s dividends to 2027 remains a tough ask given current macroeconomic uncertainty.

Encouragingly, the US-China trade deal announced today (12 May) bodes well for the company’s profits, as does a steady fall in worldwide inflation. However, substantial risks remain to the global economy (and by extension) to commodity prices, including the potential for fresh dust-ups between the US and other major trading partners.

It’s helpful, therefore, to consider the returns Glencore shares may deliver over the longer term rather than just the next few years. And from this perspective, I’m far more upbeat when it comes to assessing the company’s dividend and share price potential.

As both commodities producer and trader, the FTSE firm has significant opportunities to exploit the next ‘commodities supercycle’. I think earnings and dividends could soar as themes like the growing digital economy, rapid urbanisation, and decarbonisation initiatives drive metals demand.

I buy shares based on their investment potential over at least a decade. And on this timescale, I think Glencore’s are worth serious consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares just a fortnight ago is already worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Tesco shares went through a sharp wobble a couple of weeks ago, but here's a look at what's happened to…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA: how long would it take to reach £1 million?

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers how long it would take an investor to reach a seven-figure sum by maxing out their Stocks…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

UK bonds: a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Gilts are offering some very attractive yields at the moment. But Stephen Wright thinks passive income investors could still do…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 99%, this stock has been crushed by AI and is now a penny share!

| Ben McPoland

Chegg has gone from being a fast-growth tech stock to a penny share trading for less than $1 in the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Could this rapidly growing coffee stock be the next Warren Buffett-style winner?

| Mark Hartley

Discover why a fast-growing US coffee chain could be the next big US growth stock, with similarities to stocks picked…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 high-yielding dividend stocks I continue to double down on

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explores two FTSE 350 high-yielding dividend stocks he's been snapping up in the last few weeks for his…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why did the AstraZeneca share price just fall, and what should we do?

| Alan Oscroft

The AstraZeneca share price just took a hit as President Trump announced a price war against the US pharmaceutical industry.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why some parts of the stock market rallied on Monday

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market saw an uneven rally on Monday as companies with exposure to China surged on news coming out…

Read more »