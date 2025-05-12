Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 100 shares of Greggs at its IPO would have turned into… 

100 shares of Greggs at its IPO would have turned into… 

Our writer takes a look at how well Greggs shares have done over the past 40 years, before considering whether they might be worth considering today.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares went public on the London Stock Exchange in 1984. And despite the Orwellian associations of that year, the journey since has been anything but dystopian. In fact, it’s been a remarkable success story.

The much-loved bakery chain listed with a market cap of £15m. Today, that value has grown to £1.86bn, making it a FTSE 250 constituent.

Some data from the initial public offering (IPO) is hard to come by. But we know that 100 shares bought back then would have turned into 1,000 due to a 10-for-1 stock split in 2009. According to my calculations, those shares bought for around £1.35 each in 1984 would now be worth just over £18,000! 

Additionally, I estimate the shares would have served up approximately £7,000 in dividends so far. And this year, Greggs is forecast to pay out another 68p a share. 

Challenging times

Greggs has grown from an estate of around 260 shops in 1984 to more than 2,600 today. Long term, management is aiming for over 3,500.

Last year, the company reported £2bn in annual sales for the first time. However, the share price is down 34% this year. This is due to a number of factors, including slowing growth and weak consumer spending.

On top of this, Greggs implemented price increases to mitigate the impact of higher wage and National Insurance costs. This sparked fears that it could lose its reputation for value among customers. 

In my own experience, this is a risk. I used to grab breakfast from McDonald’s occasionally. But when the price of two hash browns — essentially just thin strips of fried potato — shot up to about £5 when inflation went bonkers in 2023, I stopped bothering.

Perhaps others felt the same, helping Greggs overtake McDonald’s as the UK’s top breakfast destination in early 2024. Still, it needs to carefully balance its value proposition with maintaining profit margins.

GLP-1 drugs

I was a Greggs shareholder until a few months ago, but I sold due to slowing growth and a tough economic backdrop.

Another worry I have is the potential impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy. These have been shown to drastically reduce cravings for the type of baked goods and sugary treats that Greggs sells.

Last week, I was talking to a woman who was taking Ozempic. She said it had fundamentally altered her eating habits, to the extent that she hadn’t had the desire to eat anything from local takeaway shops (including Greggs) for months.

Approximately 64% of adults in England are classified as overweight or living with obesity. Therefore, the addressable market is in the tens of millions, posing a possible problem for Greggs.

Moreover, while current weight-loss treatments are injected, a daily pill now looks to be on the way, probably expanding the market even further.

Of course, this threat is just anecdotal/theoretical for now. And Greggs has a great record of adapting its menu to include healthier options. But I worry about growth in the coming age of GLP-1 medications.

That said, the stock does look cheap right now. It’s trading at just 12 times earnings and offering a 3.8% dividend yield.

So, for those who think my concern about anti-obesity drugs is overblown, Greggs shares could still be worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Under £25 now, Shell’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £66.43!

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has fallen a lot recently, but this may indicate a bargain to be had. I took a…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares driving wealth in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Many FTSE 100 shares are doing very well this year in the face of upheaval. Ben McPoland highlights a cheap…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

In the next 12 months, experts predict the Tesco share price will be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Tesco’s dominant position in the UK grocery space is getting stronger, but what does that mean for its share price?…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, the HSBC share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With China's first-quarter GDP growth beating expectations, the HSBC share price might be primed to thrive! Here are the latest…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Prediction: in the next 12 months, the Lloyds share price could climb to…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With a Supreme Court ruling expected soon, Zaven Boyrazian dives into the latest expert forecasts for the Lloyds share price…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

1 share to consider for those new to the stock market (and other investors too)

| James Beard

Our writer looks at how those wanting to start investing in the stock market could go about things. But he…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Prediction: 1 year from now, the Rolls-Royce share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Rolls-Royce share price is up over 80% in the last 12 months alone, but can this momentum continue? Here…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, the EUA share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

This mining stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months, but one analyst believes it could skyrocket in…

Read more »