Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for M&G shares to 2027!

10% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for M&G shares to 2027!

M&G’s tipped to pay a large and growing dividend over the next three years. Does this make the FTSE 100 share too good to miss?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since it was spun off from Prudential in 2019, M&G‘s (LSE:MNG) shares have been an exceptional source of passive income for investors.

Annual dividends have risen every year since then, even during the pandemic. In 2024, cash rewards were lifted 2% to 20.1p per share, beating payout growth across the broader FTSE 100.

Not only this, but dividend yields for the financial services giant have also comfortably beaten the Footsie’s long-term average (of 3% to 4%) since 2019:

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

But past performance isn’t always a reliable guide to future returns. And with the global economy softening as trade tariffs bite, M&G’s proud dividend record could experience some squeeze if profits slump.

Here, I’m looking at the City’s dividend forecasts through to 2027. I’m also wondering whether M&G is, on balance, a top FTSE 100 stock to consider.

Double-digit dividend yield

Despite growing macroeconomic uncertainty, forecasters are confident that the FTSE firm will continue delivering generous dividends over the next few years.

Their estimates can be seen below:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202520.6p2.5%9.4%
202621.2p2.9%9.7%
202722p3.8%10%

Firstly, dividend growth is tipped to outstrip the 1.5% to 2% predicted for blue-chip average in the near term. And payout increases are expected to pick up steam over the period.

Secondly, dividend yields are also expected to remain comfortably above the FTSE 100’s historical average.

Yet dividends are never guaranteed, and especially in the current climate. So it’s important to consider how robust these estimates are.

Unfortunately, things aren’t as secure as I’d ideally like, at least based on dividend cover. For the next three years, dividends are covered between 1.2 times and 1.3 times by anticipated earnings. Both figures are below the widely regarded safety benchmark of two times and above.

Should investors buy M&G shares?

Does this make M&G shares a potential dividend trap, then? ‘Not at all’ is my frank opinion.

While higher dividend cover is preferable, the FTSE company’s managed to keep paying large and growing dividends despite previously poor readings (and even periods of losses).

With a strong balance sheet, I’m confident that M&G can meet the City’s healthy dividend projections. Its Solvency II capital ratio was 223% as of December, its robust cash flow driving a 20% year-on-year improvement.

The company’s expecting cash generation to remain robust over the forecast as well. It’s targeted cumulative operating cash generation of £2.7bn through to 2027.

This should give M&G the ammunition to invest for growth alongside paying more large dividends. Given the huge growth potential across its product segments, I’m optimistic this could lead to substantial passive income and share price gains.

All things considered, I think M&G is worth serious attention, and especially at current prices. As well as having those dividend yields, its shares also trade on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1 times.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

100 shares of Greggs at its IPO would have turned into… 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at how well Greggs shares have done over the past 40 years, before considering whether…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share, an investment trust and an ETF to consider for a SIPP!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top investments to put in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)? Here are three that I think deserve some…

Read more »

Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn
Investing Articles

How should I invest to build retirement wealth in a SIPP for a child?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains how he plans to adapt his investing strategy in order to more reliably build wealth for his…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Age 60 and looking for income? 3 FTSE 100 shares yielding 6%+ to consider

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three FTSE 100 shares that offer a juicy passive income stream. Older investors should consider them,…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

One of Britain’s best dividend shares is soaring! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's been looking for shares to buy. One of the biggest UK dividend payers has caught his eye. Could…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£100, £1,000, or £100,000? Here’s how much it takes to start investing in shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a large sum of money for someone to start investing in the stock market? Our writer doesn't…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how it could target £1,250 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a platform for someone with spare cash to set up a sizeable second…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I own for easy passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a diverse trio of UK shares he currently owns, each of which generates passive income in…

Read more »