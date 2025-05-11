Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking to invest in the stock market? Here are 3 top picks from the pros to consider

Looking to invest in the stock market? Here are 3 top picks from the pros to consider

These are some of the highest conviction investment ideas in the UK stock market in 2025 from the team of professional analysts at Peel Hunt.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With thousands of companies to pick from, finding winning investments in the stock market can be quite an arduous task. That’s why many investors like to ‘cheat’ and seek advice from professionals and analysts. Among these, the investment bank Peel Hunt has quite a reputation for success.

As 2024 was about to kick off, its team of analysts revealed its top picks for the coming year. And while 12 months isn’t long enough to properly judge performance, the recommendations were successful at beating the FTSE All-Share.

Skip ahead, and the same team of analysts have released their latest picks for 2025. So let’s take a look at some of their highest conviction ideas.

Stock market leaders in 2025?

Peel Hunt’s 2025 list of recommendations included Domino’s Pizza Group (LSE:DOM), DiscoverIE Group, and Marks & Spencer. So should investors consider these enterprises right now?

Even with all the knowledge and insights professionals have at their fingertips, mistakes still happen. The stock market can be quite unpredictable in the short term. So it’s paramount that investors discover exactly what they’re getting into. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the first business on this list, Domino’s Pizza.

Digging deeper

Peel Hunt’s excitement surrounding the pizza franchise chain is linked to management’s expansion plans. Hunt analysts believe the company will successfully expand its store count to 2,000, boosting earnings to £200m in the process. For reference, those figures currently stand at 1,375 and £138.1m respectively.

If these projections prove accurate, the firm has placed a share price target of 425p. Compared to where the shares are trading today, that represents a 57% potential gain. However, while that’s obviously exciting, it’s important to recognise the risks attached to this opportunity.

Not all analysts agree with Peel Hunt’s conclusion. In fact, one firm has projected the stock could fall to 250p moving forward. That’s because a few things have to go right for management to hit its goals. Expanding the store count to 2,000 will be heavily dependent on franchisee buy-ins, which isn’t guaranteed, especially in a higher interest rate environment.

What’s more, Domino’s isn’t the only pizza company attempting to capitalise on the UK and Irish fast food markets with stiff competition coming from Pizza Hut and Papa John’s. If food quality starts to suffer or the firm doesn’t adapt its menu to changing consumer tastes, Domnio’s future growth could fall short of analyst projections.

The bottom line

Given the firm’s track record and the improving relationship with franchisees, Domino’s Pizza seems worthy of a deeper dive from investors looking for growth opportunities in 2025. The same might be true for the other businesses on this list.

Marks & Spencer recently ran into some — ongoing — trouble following a cybersecurity breach. But this might just be a speed bump that’s created a buying opportunity. Similarly, DiscoverIE also seems to show promising growth avenues to explore.

But like with all investments, nothing is ever risk-free. And investors need to do their due diligence to uncover what could go wrong as well as what could go right.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Alpha Group International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International and Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I own for easy passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a diverse trio of UK shares he currently owns, each of which generates passive income in…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Is the UK-US trade deal a brilliant buying opportunity for FTSE 100 shares?

| Charlie Carman

A long-awaited trade deal has been struck between the UK and the US, but how much will FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks up 27% in a month to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Stock market volatility has been a brilliant opportunity to buy growth stocks, which are now rebounding at speed. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has returned over 300% since 2020

| Stephen Wright

After missing out on a 300% return from a FTSE 250 stock five years ago, Stephen Wright is ready for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this one of the most undervalued stocks on the London Stock Exchange?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A market-beating investment manager has just unveiled some of his latest buys from the London Stock Exchange. And this is…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

Forget side hustles! This is how I’m building a second income from stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Motley Fool analyst Zaven Boyrazian explains his strategy for building a substantial second income in the long run with British…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

The top 4 stocks to buy now and 1 to avoid — according to market experts!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Jefferies experts have highlighted their top picks to profit from surging European defence spending, as well as a company they…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Could this top UK dividend stock deliver consistent income and wealth for years?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

After hiking shareholder dividends for 45 years in a row, this FTSE enterprise has given gargantuan returns to long-term investors.…

Read more »