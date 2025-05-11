Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » From £1,000 to £10,000: investing with a Stocks and Shares ISA

From £1,000 to £10,000: investing with a Stocks and Shares ISA

Zaven Boyrazian explores various investing strategies when aiming for a sustainable 1,000% return within a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For British investors, a Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the most powerful tools for building wealth. While only £20,000 can be added each tax year, any capital gains and dividends received are protected from the fingers of the taxman.

So if an investor manages to 10x their portfolio, they get to keep all of these juicy gains. But the question now becomes, how can an investor transform a £1,000 investment into £10,000?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Exploring options

There are different ways to strive for a 10x return. Exploring penny stocks can be a good place to start. These enterprises have a habit of delivering explosive gains (although many also fail).

One example would be Tilray Brands in 2018. With hype surrounding the upcoming legalisation of cannabis, the cannabis-themed consumer packaged goods enterprise was a seemingly exciting opportunity for investors to gain exposure to this market. And within a few short months of its IPO, the share price skyrocketed by 1,000%. So anyone who put £1,000 to work in July 2018 quickly had close to £10,000 by mid-September.

The problem is that hype-driven returns are rarely sustainable. Anyone who held on to their shares has seen all of these impressive gains wiped out. And those who bought at the peak are now sitting on a 99% loss – ouch!

Needless to say, penny stocks are hazardous. And while everyone loves the idea of getting rich quick, that often requires taking on lottery-like levels of risk.

Investing for the long run

Instead of focusing on penny stocks, exploring small-caps might be a more successful approach. There’s no denying these businesses still carry high levels of risk. But with established revenue streams and cash flow, they’re far more financially robust than most penny stock enterprises. And that makes the investing process significantly less speculative.

Not all small-caps are destined for greatness. But over the last decade, there have been multiple sustainable 10x success stories emerging from this space. Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH) is a perfect example of this.

The foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking fintech joined the London Stock Exchange in 2017 at a market-cap of around £64m. It’s since carved out a niche that corporate bankers were overlooking. Revenue, earnings, and cash flows have surged at a double-digit rate despite economic slowdowns.

The journey hasn’t been smooth, with the share price getting chopped in half during the 2020 pandemic. And yet even with this turbulence, shareholders have reaped a total just shy of 1,100% as Alpha grew from an AIM-listed small-cap into a FTSE 250 mid-cap. And it’s how it became one of my largest holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Alpha’s growth story might not be over. While the company’s currently being courted for a potential takeover, management may decide to remain independent. Why? Because despite all the progress, it’s barely made a dent in its total addressable market that’s still dominated by archaic systems and legacy banks.

The company has begun stepping outside its niche, which means more competitive pressures. So assuming it isn’t acquired, the journey to deliver another 10x return may take considerably longer than eight years. Nevertheless, for patient investors seeking substantial long-term gains in a Stocks and Shares ISA, Alpha may be worth considering if it doesn’t get snapped up in the coming weeks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Alpha Group International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I own for easy passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a diverse trio of UK shares he currently owns, each of which generates passive income in…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Is the UK-US trade deal a brilliant buying opportunity for FTSE 100 shares?

| Charlie Carman

A long-awaited trade deal has been struck between the UK and the US, but how much will FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks up 27% in a month to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Stock market volatility has been a brilliant opportunity to buy growth stocks, which are now rebounding at speed. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has returned over 300% since 2020

| Stephen Wright

After missing out on a 300% return from a FTSE 250 stock five years ago, Stephen Wright is ready for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this one of the most undervalued stocks on the London Stock Exchange?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A market-beating investment manager has just unveiled some of his latest buys from the London Stock Exchange. And this is…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

Forget side hustles! This is how I’m building a second income from stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Motley Fool analyst Zaven Boyrazian explains his strategy for building a substantial second income in the long run with British…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

The top 4 stocks to buy now and 1 to avoid — according to market experts!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Jefferies experts have highlighted their top picks to profit from surging European defence spending, as well as a company they…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Looking to invest in the stock market? Here are 3 top picks from the pros to consider

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

These are some of the highest conviction investment ideas in the UK stock market in 2025 from the team of…

Read more »