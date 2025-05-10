Apple stock’s been through the mill in 2025 with trade worries weighing on the share price. Mag 7 peer Alphabet’s also faced similar challenges.

Does Alphabet or Apple stock offer the best value for investors?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock’s massively down from its highs, but it’s up 7% over 12 months. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), on the other hand, is down 12%, with search concerns weighing on the stock.

Why compare them? Well, they’re both tech giants with reasonable valuations. And they operate in some of the same industries, although they do employ different business models. But which one’s best value?

1. Forward price-to-earnings (P/E)

Apple’s forward P/E ratio’s expected to fall from 27.25 times in 2025 to 19.27 by 2028, reflecting steady earnings growth but a premium valuation. By contrast, Alphabet’s forward P/E drops from 15.85 to just 11.19 over the same period.

This means Alphabet shares are trading at a much lower multiple of future earnings. For context, Apple’s P/E remains well above the sector median, while Alphabet’s is at or below its sector average, making Alphabet look much cheaper on this metric.

2. Revenue growth

Apple’s revenue’s forecast to rise from $407bn in 2025 to $489bn by 2028, with annual growth rates between 4% and 6.7%. Alphabet however, is expected to grow faster, from $387bn in 2025 to $518bn in 2028, with annual growth rates hovering around 10%. This faster top-line expansion’s a key reason why Alphabet’s valuation, despite being lower, could be more compelling for growth-focused investors.

3. Price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG)

The PEG ratio helps investors judge whether a stock’s valuation is justified by its growth. Apple’s forward PEG sits at 2.69, indicating its shares are expensive relative to its earnings growth. Alphabet’s PEG’s just 1.07, suggesting a much more attractive balance between price and growth. Generally, a PEG near one is considered fairly valued, while higher numbers can signal overvaluation. Tech giants, companies with big moats, or lots of cash, can easily trade higher.

4. Net debt

Apple holds $48.5bn in cash but carries $98.2 billion in debt, leaving it with net debt of about $50bn. That’s actually unusual for these mega-cap tech stocks — most have net cash. Alphabet, on the other hand, boasts $95.3bn in cash against just $28.5bn in debt, giving it a net cash position of nearly $67bn. This financial strength gives Alphabet more flexibility to invest, weather downturns, or return capital to shareholders.

A clear winner

While Apple remains a cash-generating machine with a loyal customer base, Alphabet stands out for its faster growth, cheaper valuation, and fortress-like balance sheet. For UK investors seeking a blend of value and growth over the next few years, Alphabet may be the stronger pick based on current forecasts.

That’s definitely my opinion. However, investors may want to consider both. Apple, with its dominance in the hardware sector, remains an appealing investment to many.

Personally, I’ve been adding Alphabet to my portfolio. Despite some concerns about loss of search dominance, it’s a gigantic business with lots of supportive trends. It’s also very cheap compared to its peers.