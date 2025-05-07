Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why I don’t hold cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA

Why I don’t hold cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA

Stephen Wright explains why he’s fully invested in his Stocks and Shares ISA – and why he intends to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great resource for investors. And a lot of people like to keep a percentage of their portfolio in cash, to take advantage of sudden opportunities.

This, however, isn’t something I go in for. There are a couple of reasons I look to get the cash in my ISA invested in stock opportunities as soon as I can.

Timing the market 

The first reason is that holding onto cash comes with a potential opportunity cost. It might be years until the next time a stock I want to buy falls below its current level. 

During that time I might miss out on dividend payments that I could receive by buying the stock today. And this can be a big part of the overall return.

Equally, a better opportunity might never arise. If a stock keeps going higher for long enough, even a crash might not bring it below its current level.

The unpredictable nature of the stock market means that waiting for prices to fall isn’t necessarily a good idea. The only guarantee is the loss of dividend income in the short term.

Balancing a portfolio

Maintaining a cash position also presents investors with a dilemma when share prices fall. One option is to use the capital to take advantage and the other is to leave it as a strategic reserve.

Using the cash means it needs replacing. One way to do this is by selling something else, but someone who does this might as well have financed the investment using the sale proceeds.

The other option is to keep it and maintain the existing cash position. In that case, though, it’s not much use for taking advantage of stock market volatility.

That’s why I don’t maintain a cash position in my Stocks and Shares ISA. I prefer buying stocks when opportunities themselves and selling investments to raise cash if need be.

Buying opportunities

Instead of holding onto my cash, I’m looking for buying opportunities. And I think the latest results from JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) are very encouraging.

There’s a £60m hit coming from National Insurance and Living Wage increases. And investors note there’s a risk this might not be the end of the story in terms of higher staffing costs.

The firm’s growth, though, has been very impressive, especially while other businesses have been struggling. Like-for-like sales grew 5.6% in the three months between February and April.

This highlights the company’s unusual resilience. And with investments in freeholds to help offset the higher costs, I’m looking to buy the stock while it trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 15.

Long-term thinking

Holding on to cash can be the right thing to do. But I think that’s more appropriate for dealing with emergencies outside investing than waiting for share prices to fall. 

From a long-term perspective, I know that I much prefer shares in companies to cash. So I typically look to invest in the best opportunities I can find at any time. 

Share prices could always go down. But there’s no guarantee of this and I’m more comfortable taking the risk of owning a stock than by staying in cash and hoping for a better opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Are Tesla shares now a brilliant long-term opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla shares have been pummelled by the markets so far this year. Our writer thinks they may have a lot…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 22% in a month, has the Rolls-Royce share price restarted its incredible rise?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a storming few years, the Rolls-Royce share price has leapt over a fifth in just one month! Is…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

I’ve been eyeing Nvidia stock, but I just bought this chip giant instead

| Christopher Ruane

After a recent fall in the price of Nvidia stock, this writer was considering it but decided to buy a…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

2 amazing UK shares on my watchlist for May

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates the growth prospects of two tourism-related UK shares that may be worth considering as we head into…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Could buying Palantir stock today be like investing in Nvidia in 2020?

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks that AI-driven company Palantir is exceptional and exciting, but does he think the same thing about the…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Up 68%, is this top UK dividend share still a bargain buy?

| Roland Head

This big dividend share looks like a cash machine and offers a market-beating yield - but is it still cheap?…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10K invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs shares have tumbled badly so far this year. There may be good reasons for that, but as a long-term…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for BAE Systems shares through to 2027!

| Royston Wild

I think BAE Systems could be one of the hottest growth shares to consider right now. Here's why I'm a…

Read more »