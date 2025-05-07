Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this an unmissable opportunity to buy Berkshire Hathaway shares?

Is this an unmissable opportunity to buy Berkshire Hathaway shares?

Berkshire Hathaway shares dropped 5% on Monday, 5 May, after Warren Buffett surprised investors, announcing his retirement at the AGM.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Berkshire Hathaway (LSE:BRK.B) shares fell roughly 5% on Monday after Warren Buffett, the legendary CEO, surprised investors at the annual meeting by announcing he will step down at the end of 2025, officially naming Vice Chair Greg Abel as his successor. The market reaction erased about $59bn in value, reflecting both uncertainty and the immense influence Buffett has wielded over the company for six decades.

Why did the share drop?

The drop is mainly attributed to investor jitters about the future without Buffett at the helm. While Abel had been publicly identified as the likely successor since 2021, the exact timing of Buffett’s transition was unknown, and many shareholders were caught off guard by the suddenness of the announcement. Such market reactions are common when iconic leaders step down, as seen when Steve Jobs left Apple or Bill Gates exited Microsoft — both stocks initially dipped but later rebounded.

What’s more, some analysts have questioned whether Abel would be the right person to oversee the company’s vast equity portfolio. As of 31 March 2025, Berkshire’s holdings were valued at $263.7bn. Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Bank of America, and Chevron make up the top five positions.

Greg Abel has a solid operational background”, says CFRA analyst Catherine Seifert, “but not the investment experience or expertise to replace a renowned investor like Warren Buffett”. One possible path forward would be for Berkshire to formally establish a chief investment officer role.       

The company’s results were possibly another reason for the share price fall. Some investors may have been disappointed as Q1 operating earnings slipped 14.1% and underwriting income fell 50%.

Investors may spy an opportunity

Despite the market’s knee-jerk reaction, many analysts and seasoned investors see this pullback as a potential buying opportunity. Greg Abel is not an unknown quantity; he has been with Berkshire for over 25 years, successfully running the company’s energy division and later overseeing all non-insurance operations. Abel is widely regarded as a capable and disciplined leader. He also shares Buffett’s management philosophy and long-term vision. Investors will likely see his promotion as a move toward continuity rather than disruption.

Berkshire Hathaway’s underlying business remains exceptionally strong. The company boasts more than $347bn in cash and liquid assets. This gives it unparalleled financial flexibility in a volatile market. Its diverse portfolio includes wholly owned businesses such as BNSF Railway and Geico, as well as major equity stakes in blue-chip companies like Apple and Coca-Cola. These assets provide a stable earnings base and significant growth potential, regardless of who is CEO.

The bottom line

The loss of Buffett’s personal touch and investing acumen is not insignificant. However, the company’s decentralised structure and wealth of experienced managers should help smooth the transition. The company’s strategy has also been phenomenally successful over the long run. So why would anyone change course? Personally, I’m still bullish on the long-term outlook for Berkshire. I may add to my existing holdings if the current entry point remains. I wouldn’t say the opportunity is unmissable. But it’s certainly enticing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Fox has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

After a very positive trading update, is it time for me to buy this FTSE AI-powered gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 technology star’s recent results were impressive, driving up its share price but is there enough value left…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

What’s going on with Standard Chartered shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Standard Chartered shares have endured considerable volatility in recent weeks. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the banking…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are increasingly popular among investors, with the stock surging over the past two years. However, volatility has been…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s why 2025 could be a make or break year for Tesla stock

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock's still richly valued despite losing almost half its market cap. Dr James Fox explains why it really has…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Marks and Spencer shares before the cyberattack is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

A hacking group's ransomware attack is hurting Marks and Spencer shares. Here's why investors should now tread cautiously with the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should Berkshire Hathaway still be on my list of shares to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As shares in Warren Buffett’s company fall on news of the CEO’s retirement, is this an opportunity to buy or…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 retail stock investors should consider right now

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on J Sainsbury as a shareholder-friendly FTSE 100 retail stock that is trading cheaply compared…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield 9% but trade at a 10-year low! Are they a deadly value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves all the dividend income he's getting from Legal & General shares, but he's starting to get a…

Read more »