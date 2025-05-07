Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 promising high-yield FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying right now!

3 promising high-yield FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying right now!

When hunting for lucrative high-yield dividend shares, our writer heads straight for those smaller-caps found in the UK’s secondary index, the FTSE 250.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When screening for high-yield UK dividend stocks, I often find the FTSE 250 brings up many of the best options. To narrow down the results, I also filter for certain valuation and growth metrics like price-to-earnings (P/E) and P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratios.

Here are three of the most promising options I’ve uncovered this month.

FTSE 250 stockDividend yieldMarket capP/E ratioPEG ratio
Tritax Big Box (LSE: BBOX)
5.32%£3.59bn7.310.02
TP ICAP (LSE: TCAP)
6.24%£1.91bn12.250.1
OSB Group (LSE: OSB)
6.99%£1.75bn6.320.38

Investing in industrial real estate

Tritax Big Box REIT specialises in large-scale logistics and warehousing assets, primarily rented to blue-chip tenants such as Amazon, Tesco, and Ocado. Its focus on ‘big box’ logistics properties provides long-term rental income linked to the rise of e-commerce and supply chain modernisation.

The company’s P/E ratio of 7.31 indicates a low valuation, particularly when paired with a remarkably low PEG ratio of 0.02, suggesting significant earnings growth at a discounted price. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and pressures on the commercial property sector, it has managed to maintain a resilient 5.32% dividend yield — well above the FTSE 250 average.

Its tenant base is stable, and most leases include inflation-linked rent increases, which offer a hedge against rising costs. Although higher interest rates may impact property valuations, Tritax’s consistent cash flow and strategic asset base make it worth considering as a reliable income generator.

The specialist financial services provider

TP ICAP is a leading interdealer broker, connecting buyers and sellers in global financial, energy, and commodities markets. The company plays a vital role in market infrastructure, benefiting from volatility and trading volumes — factors often elevated during economic uncertainty.

Its 6.24% dividend yield is particularly attractive, supported by strong cash generation and a robust balance sheet. The P/E ratio of 12.9 suggests fair valuation, while a low PEG ratio of 0.1 highlights potential for undervalued growth. The company has made strategic moves to diversify through its data and analytics arm, Parameta Solutions, offering higher-margin revenue streams.

There are risks, such as regulatory pressures and competition from electronic trading platforms, but TP ICAP’s broad market exposure and operational resilience make it a potentially rewarding income stock to consider for the medium to long term.

The rapid rise of buy-to-let

OSB Group is a specialist mortgage lender, operating primarily in the buy-to-let and residential market segments. It offers tailored products often underserved by high street banks, giving it a niche competitive edge.

With a dividend yield nearing 7%, OSB stands out as one of the most generous income providers on the FTSE 250. Its P/E ratio of 6.07 reflects an exceptionally low valuation, while a PEG ratio of 0.71 suggests that the stock could be significantly undervalued relative to its growth prospects.

Despite challenges in the housing market and ongoing pressure from higher interest rates, OSB continues to report strong loan book performance and prudent risk management. Its conservative lending criteria and solid capital position underpin the sustainability of its dividend, making it a compelling stock to consider for income-focused investors willing to ride out cyclical challenges.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Hartley has positions in OSB Group, Tesco Plc, and Tp Icap Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Tesco Plc, Tp Icap Group Plc, and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

Up 15% in a month and still yielding 9.5% – this FTSE second income stock is on fire!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says wealth manager M&G offers one of the most exciting second income streams on the entire FTSE 100.…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap stocks to buy? 2 reasons now might be the ideal moment!

| Christopher Ruane

Amid market turbulence, our writer has not been diving for cover, but actively on the hunt for stocks to buy…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 250 stocks now yield more than 10% – is that income sustainable?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is astonished to discover how much dividend income investors can get from FTSE 250 stocks. These two have…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Are Tesla shares now a brilliant long-term opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla shares have been pummelled by the markets so far this year. Our writer thinks they may have a lot…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 22% in a month, has the Rolls-Royce share price restarted its incredible rise?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a storming few years, the Rolls-Royce share price has leapt over a fifth in just one month! Is…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

I’ve been eyeing Nvidia stock, but I just bought this chip giant instead

| Christopher Ruane

After a recent fall in the price of Nvidia stock, this writer was considering it but decided to buy a…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Why I don’t hold cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains why he’s fully invested in his Stocks and Shares ISA – and why he intends to keep…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

2 amazing UK shares on my watchlist for May

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates the growth prospects of two tourism-related UK shares that may be worth considering as we head into…

Read more »