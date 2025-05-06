Our writer considers the argument that the Lloyds share price could come under pressure if the Bank of England continues to cut the base rate.

Here’s why I think the Lloyds share price could do well even if interest rates continue to fall

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Since the end of April 2024, the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has risen over 35%. Given that its 2024 earnings per share of 6.3p was 1.3p lower than in 2023, this strong performance is a little surprising to me. Although, I’m sure the 15% increase in the dividend has played a part.

A simple business model

Like all banks, Lloyds attracts customer deposits by paying interest on their savings. This money is then lent to others. Due to the risk involved, a higher rate is charged on borrowings. The difference between the interest paid on deposits and that earned on loans — expressed as a percentage of interest-bearing assets — is called the net interest margin (NIM).

Monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England (BoE) are, therefore, going to impact earnings. Conventional wisdom is that banks do better when interest rates are higher. Indeed, this is one of the reasons why Lloyds’ 2023 result was better than in 2024.

Since reaching a 15-year high of 5.25% in the summer of 2023, the BoE’s cut the base rate by 0.75%. Three-quarter-point reductions in August 2024, November 2024 and February, means the benchmark’s currently 4.5%.

And with another cut expected on Thursday (8 May), and some economists predicting another three reductions over the remainder of 2025, Lloyds’ NIM could come under pressure.

A positive outlook

But I don’t think this is necessarily the case. Indeed, analysts are expecting the bank’s margin to increase over the next three years. The average of their forecasts is 3.02% (2025), 3.15% (2026) and 3.22% (2027).

To see why, let’s look at Lloyds’ 2024 accounts. By charging an effective rate of 6.88% on loans, and paying an average of 3.99% on savings, it generated net interest income of £12.28bn.

However, reducing both of these by one percentage point would have increased income by 1.6% to £12.48bn. It’s the relative value of total loans and deposits that has the biggest influence on earnings.

Pros and cons

But there are signs that the sector’s becoming increasingly competitive. All major banks are now offering fixed rate mortgages below 4%. Regardless of what decisions are made by the UK’s central bank, this could adversely impact earnings.

And there’s another challenge that Lloyds faces. The investigation into the alleged mis-selling of car finance could result in significant compensation having to be paid. The bank’s set aside £1.35bn as an estimate of potential costs. However, one forecast I’ve seen is suggesting the final bill could be as high as £3.9bn.

Also, with nearly all of its earnings coming from the UK, the bank’s finances – in particular, the value of bad loans – is heavily influenced by the performance of the domestic economy.

But even if the car finance investigation goes against the bank, and the UK economy struggles, it has the size and balance sheet strength to cope. At 31 December 2024, it had gross assets of £906.7bn, including cash of £62.7bn.

Although interest rates are likely to fall, the bank’s earnings – and therefore its share price – could continue to rise. As long as it’s able to generate new business and grow its loan book, as analysts are expecting, its NIM could go up. On this basis, long-term investors could consider taking a position.