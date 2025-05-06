Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the growth forecasts for Aston Martin shares through to 2027!

Here are the growth forecasts for Aston Martin shares through to 2027!

Aston Martin’s shares have slumped 98% in price since 2018. Is the FTSE 250 carmaker finally about to climb off the canvas?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk

Image source: Aston Martin

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite the company’s pledges to improve performance, Aston Martin‘s (LSE:AML) shares are still yet to generate a profit, seven years on from them listing on the London stock market.

Could the FTSE 250 automaker be on course to turn the corner though? City analysts don’t think so, with further losses per share tipped for the next two years:

YearPredicted (losses)/
earnings per share		Earnings growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
202516.48pN/AN/A
20264.31pN/AN/A
20275.01pN/A13.9 times

Regular observers may not be surprised by the Square Mile’s gloomy predictions. But with the business tipped to swing into profit in 2027, should long-term investors consider buying Aston Martin shares?

The bull case

Few cars on the market blend the timeless qualities of presence, luxury and speed like Aston Martin. It’s what makes it one of the world’s most desirable brands.

Unlike with many classic names, Aston’s cars have the substance to back up its glamarous image. Indeed, despite the scale of the company’s internal problems, the quality of its products are at an all time high, as reviews of its Vantage model launched in 2024 illustrate.

Aston’s offerings get better and better and the new Vantage [has] fabulous styling and fabulous performance“, sports car bible evo said. WhatCar described the new model as “Aston Martin’s best sports car to date, providing a thrilling drive and a classy interior“.

In a market as competitive as this, having products with the oomph, the sense of luxury and the brand power is critical. And Aston’s momentum in product development is a promising omen.

The bear case

It’s something of a tragedy that while its vehicles’ stock has never been higher, Aston Martin the company remains in dire straits. Accordingly, its shares are now changing hands at 69.7p per share, a remarkable collapse from the carmaker’s IPO price of £19 back in 2018.

Leadership crises, manufacturing issues, and product development delays have all dogged the company in recent years. Revenues are still tumbling (down 13% in quarter one) despite rising wholesale volumes (up 1%). Margins are also falling — down 9% between January and March, to 28% — and losses continuing, although an £80m pre-tax loss in Q1 narrowed from £139m a year earlier.

Meanwhile, net debt continues climbing, and at the end of last quarter stood at £1.3bn.

Should I buy?

Unfortunately, the challenge for James Bond’s favourite carmaker’s got even more challenging amid the spectre (no pun intended) of lasting and punishing US trade tariffs.

Aston announced last week that it’s “currently limiting imports to the US while leveraging the stock held by our US dealers“. This takes the level of danger to the company considerably higher — more than a third of its vehicles were sold Stateside in Q1.

So forget about those predictions of Aston Martin finally generating a profit in 2027. I worry that the FTSE 250 carmaker won’t even be around then, so I won’t be buying its shares any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should Berkshire Hathaway still be on my list of shares to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As shares in Warren Buffett’s company fall on news of the CEO’s retirement, is this an opportunity to buy or…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 retail stock investors should consider right now

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on J Sainsbury as a shareholder-friendly FTSE 100 retail stock that is trading cheaply compared…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield 9% but trade at a 10-year low! Are they a deadly value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves all the dividend income he's getting from Legal & General shares, but he's starting to get a…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares a month ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Barclays has been a terrific investment over the past month as well as over the last year. But can its…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What should we do about Berkshire Hathaway stock now Warren Buffett is retiring?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is to step down from Berkshire Hathway at the end of the current year, after an amazing 60…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

My favourite S&P 500 growth stock is on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland has been very pleased with the performance of this S&P 500 stock in 2025. But is it still…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Are Glencore shares a bargain after falling 33%?

| Andrew Mackie

With the Glencore share price in freefall decline, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now is the time for investors to consider…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’m considering considering breaking my own investing rules for this value stock

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that if he were to start again, he’d look for old-fashioned value stocks. Stephen Wright thinks there’s…

Read more »