Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10x industry growth: could these be the best stocks to buy for the next decade?

10x industry growth: could these be the best stocks to buy for the next decade?

With cyberattacks hitting the headlines, Ed Sheldon is wondering if the best stocks to buy for the next decade could be those in the cybersecurity industry?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are likely to be many areas of the stock market that do well over the next decade. For example, cloud computing companies, artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, and electronic payment firms should all prosper as the world becomes more digital. I’m wondering, however, if the best stocks to buy for the next 10 years could be cybersecurity plays? To my mind, this area of the market has enormous potential.

Cyberattacks can be devastating

The Co-op and Harrods have been hit, but the ongoing cyberattack issues at Marks and Spencer have shown how vulnerable firms are today. This ‘ransomware’ attack has left the retailer in a mess. Believe it or not, M&S hasn’t been taking online orders for over two weeks now. In the first half of its current financial year, online orders represented a third of its sales.

Now, this is a £8bn market cap FTSE 100 company we’re talking about here. And it clearly didn’t have a robust-enough cybersecurity strategy in place. This makes me wonder how unprepared smaller businesses are? There would have to be millions of businesses globally that are far less protected than M&S.

10-fold market growth?

This leads me to believe that the cybersecurity industry has huge growth potential over the next decade. Realistically, this industry is probably still in its infancy. It’s worth noting that analysts at McKinsey see the global addressable market climbing to $2trn in the not-too-distant future. That’s more than 10 times the amount spent on cybersecurity in 2024.

Defensive in nature

It’s not just about the long-term growth potential though. The beauty of this industry is that it’s also defensive in nature. If we see an economic slowdown in the months ahead, some areas of software will probably be impacted. For example, businesses that specialise in digital marketing solutions will probably see less growth. I doubt that any company is going to pause, slow, or cancel its cybersecurity spending though. The risks of not being fully protected are just too high.

Investing in cybersecurity

When it comes to investing in cybersecurity, there are many companies that offer exposure to the theme. Most of the big players are listed in the US, however.

Last year, I invested in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). It offers a sophisticated cloud-native cybersecurity platform and is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

One thing I like about this company is that it enjoys a ‘network effect’. The more customers it signs, the smarter its AI-powered system gets – which then attracts more customers.

I also like the fact that the company is founder-led (founder George Kurtz is the CEO). Founder-led companies are often great investments in the long run as management tends to take a long-term strategic view.

Of course, this is the company that caused the global IT outage last year. And further technical issues like this are a huge risk.

To mitigate stock-specific risk, I’ve taken small positions in three other cybersecurity stocks in recent weeks – Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler.

I believe all of these cybersecurity stocks are worth considering today (especially if they pull back in market weakness). None of them are cheap. And all are likely to be volatile in the years ahead. But taking a 10-year view, I see huge growth potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike, Fortinet, and Zscaler. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should Berkshire Hathaway still be on my list of shares to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As shares in Warren Buffett’s company fall on news of the CEO’s retirement, is this an opportunity to buy or…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 retail stock investors should consider right now

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on J Sainsbury as a shareholder-friendly FTSE 100 retail stock that is trading cheaply compared…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield 9% but trade at a 10-year low! Are they a deadly value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves all the dividend income he's getting from Legal & General shares, but he's starting to get a…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares a month ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Barclays has been a terrific investment over the past month as well as over the last year. But can its…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What should we do about Berkshire Hathaway stock now Warren Buffett is retiring?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is to step down from Berkshire Hathway at the end of the current year, after an amazing 60…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

My favourite S&P 500 growth stock is on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland has been very pleased with the performance of this S&P 500 stock in 2025. But is it still…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Are Glencore shares a bargain after falling 33%?

| Andrew Mackie

With the Glencore share price in freefall decline, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now is the time for investors to consider…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’m considering considering breaking my own investing rules for this value stock

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that if he were to start again, he’d look for old-fashioned value stocks. Stephen Wright thinks there’s…

Read more »