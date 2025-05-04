Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 8.1% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for British American Tobacco shares through to 2027

8.1% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for British American Tobacco shares through to 2027

British American Tobacco shares have been a prized commodity for investors seeking a large passive income. Are they a potential buy right now?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tobacco stocks like British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) are popular shares for investors targeting a large and reliable second income.

Their products are highly addictive, which means they remain in great demand across all points of the economic cycle. This provides them with the stable revenues and cash flows to consistently pay a decent dividend.

Capital expenditure also tends to be relatively low, reflecting the mature nature of the tobacco industry and their simple production processes. This gives cigarette makers more cash to distribute among shareholders.

These qualities have allowed British American Tobacco to lift annual dividends for 18 of the last 20 years:

Source: dividendmax

Encouragingly for investors, City analysts expect the FTSE 100 company to keep lifting dividends over the short to medium term. But does this make British American Tobacco shares a buy?

8.1% dividend yield

Although rising trade tensions threaten dividends across the London stock market, predicted payouts at British American Tobacco are tipped to remain exceptionally high, as shown below.

YearExpected dividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
2025245.10p4.1%7.6%
2026252.43p3%7.8%
2027262.59p4%8.1%

But just how realistic are current dividend forecasts?

Firstly, it’s worth noting that projected rewards aren’t substantially covered by anticipated earnings through to 2027. Dividend cover of 1.5 times through the period is well below the widely accepted safety benchmark of 2 times and above.

That said, British American Tobacco’s highly stable operations mean that earnings cover typically isn’t as critical as with more cyclical companies. So the company’s balance sheet may be a better guide to the robustness of these dividend forecasts.

Unfortunately, the FTSE firm doesn’t score especially highly on this front either. At 2.44 times at the end of 2024, net debt to adjusted EBITDA remained at the upper end of the company’s 2-2.5 times target.

British American Tobacco also faces considerable costs related to a litigation case in Canada, for which it’s set aside £6.2bn, but could end up shelling out more. All this could compromise the firm’s ability to pay those large dividends analysts are predicting.

Are the shares a buy for me?

So is British American a possible buy? I’m not convinced, despite the potential dividends.

Over the last decade, the share price has dropped 11.3% in value. This means that, even taking into account dividends in that time, it’s delivered a total return of just 41.3%.

That’s less than half the FTSE 100’s total return of 85.1% over the period. And I fear the company could continue delivering index-trailing returns as regulators tighten rules concerning the sale and use of tobacco products, threatening future earnings.

Like other tobacco manufacturers, the business is diversifying into new technologies like vapes to deliver future profits. And it’s making solid progress on this front (sales rose 15.6% over the course of 2024).

Yet products like its Vype e-cigarette face the same regulatory crackdowns as its traditional combustible products. There’s also a huge question markover the profitability of these new products.

So even with its high yields, I’d rather buy other UK dividend shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 stocks Fools bought over 10 years ago and still hold

| The Motley Fool Staff

The Motley Fool’s approach to investing prioritises buying and holding quality stocks for long periods of time.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock trading well below book value

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors have a number of attractive possibilities with a FTSE 250 REIT trading at a discount to…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Up 10% and 9% in a week! Are these 2 FTSE 100 stocks set for a stellar recovery?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two overlooked FTSE 100 stocks that burst into life last week and examines whether they can…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 standout ETFs to consider for an ISA or SIPP in May

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

ETF products can be a great choice for an investment account or SIPP. Here are three with significant long-term return…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in this Stocks and Shares ISA 5 years ago is now worth…

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the typical returns on an ISA over the past five years. But with a bit of…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

Do predictions of explosive dividend growth make Rolls-Royce one of the FTSE 100's hottest dividend shares? Let's take a look.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Up 14% in a week but still at a 5-year low! Can this beaten-down UK share lead the next bull run?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been keeping close tabs on a troubled UK share that suddenly sprang into life last week. So…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’m no Einstein but these 5 dividend shares could deliver £3,658 of passive income a year

| James Beard

Our writer claims you don’t have to be a genius to see how a handful of dividend shares can help…

Read more »