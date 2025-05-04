£100k in savings? Here’s how to unlock a £5k second income overnight

With lots of savings in the bank, it’s possible to start earning a chunky second income in less than 24 hours. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Investing can be a terrific way to unlock a second income stream. And for those with a substantial pile of savings of £100,000 in the bank, building this passive revenue stream doesn’t take very long either. In fact, just a few simple steps.

Turning savings into income

Obviously, not everyone has the luxury of having a hundred grand saved up. In fact, in 2025, Finder has reported that the average person in Britain has around £16,067 in the bank. But that number gets considerably larger among older generations, aged 55 and above.

So how exactly can six-figure savings be transformed into a second income stream using the stock market? One of the easiest methods is to turn to large-cap FTSE dividend stocks.

These are businesses whose growth days may be behind them, but the consistency of cash flow generation paves the way for a steady outflow of shareholder payments. As such, investors enjoy a combination of passive income paired with usually low levels of volatility.

By investing in a FTSE 100 index tracker fund right now, it’s possible to unlock a 3.6% annual yield. So for a £100,000 initial investment, that translates into a £3,600 annual income stream immediately unlocked. But instead of relying on an index fund, investors can be more selective, hand-picking leading businesses with a far more impressive income offering.

Achieving a higher yield through stock picking

Despite what the average analyst suggests, there are plenty of high-yield opportunities investors can capitalise on in the FTSE 100. Some even reach as high as 10%, unlocking a £10,000 second income overnight. The challenge is that high yields are often unsustainable. And should dividends get cut, that five-figure income could disappear in a short space of time.

Yet there are still plenty of larger yields sitting around the 5% marker that offer superior income opportunities to an index fund without having to take on high levels of risk. Take J Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY) as an example. This retail giant’s shares currently offer a 5.2% yield with a relatively stable share price.

With the supermarket’s Nectar loyalty scheme keeping customers flowing through the doors, its underlying earnings have been steadily rising over the years despite fierce competition from rivals like Tesco. As such, ignoring the small and understandable payout cut during the Covid-19 pandemic, dividends have been hiked or maintained every year since 2017.

Does that make it a bulletproof income investment? Of course not. Every stock, even large-caps, has its weak spots. In the case of Sainsbury’s the retailer has accumulated a fairly significant chunk of debt on its balance sheet that’s putting pressure on already-tight net profit margins.

So if it can’t keep shoppers returning to its stores, disruption to cash flow, even temporarily, could compromise the yield. But given its impressive track record of sustainability, the company might be worthy of a closer inspection.

Best practises

Given the risks of an investor putting all their eggs in one basket, concentrating a £100,000 investment into a single-income stock likely isn’t a sensible idea. Fortunately, there are plenty of other FTSE stocks offering yields around 5% offering ample diversification options. And if constructed prudently, a 5%-yielding portfolio could easily transform a £100,000 lump sum into a £5,000 second income stream overnight.