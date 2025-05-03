Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s a name investors should have on their radars.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In general, FTSE 100 stocks have a reputation of being steady income investments. The idea is investors probably won’t go broke owning them, but they also won’t get outstanding returns.

That might be true of the index as a whole, but a £10,000 investment in 3i (LSE:III) a decade ago is now worth more than £85,000. By any standards, that’s worth paying attention to.

Outstanding returns

A decade ago, the 3i share price was around £4.95. Fast forward to today and the stock trades at £42.32 – an increase of 755%, which is the equivalent of compounding at 23% a year. 

Importantly, it’s also not as though the stock’s momentum is all in the distant past. Over the last 12 months, it’s up almost 50%. 

3i’s 10-year record compares favourably with even the most impressive US shares. In fact, the stock’s been a better investment since 2015 than Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms.

The big question for investors is whether or not it can continue and I think there’s good reason for optimism. Its big competitive advantage is still pretty firmly intact.

Investment returns

In very simple terms, two things make stocks go up. One is a company generating more profits and the other is investors being more positive about future earnings.

When a rising share price is fuelled by optimism alone – especially when the stock goes up a lot – it can be a sign of a bubble. But this hasn’t been the case with 3i. 

Over the last 10 years, earnings per share have grown from 73p to £3.97. That’s an average of over 18% a year, which is very impressive. 

More importantly, this means the 3i share price has been mostly driven by growth in the underlying business. It’s not just the stock getting ahead of the company’s fundamentals.

Is it too late?

Obviously, buying the stock 10 years ago would have been a great idea. But it’s only natural to wonder how anything can still be a bargain when it’s 755% more expensive than it used to be.

This however, might be a mistake – a lot of 3i’s success since 2015 has come from its focus on investing its own capital, rather than raising funds from investors. And this is still the case.

Taking this approach has allowed the FTSE 100 firm to focus on investing when it thinks there are good opportunities around. In other words, being greedy when others are fearful. 

I don’t think it’s any coincidence that 3i started taking this approach 10 years ago – almost exactly when the stock started its climb. And I think it could well have a long way to go.

Investing done right

One thing investors should note about 3i is that a lot of the company’s success has come from one investment. The firm owns a 57% stake in a European discount retailer called Action.

This has been an outstanding investment. But it does leave it open the question of whether – and how easily – the FTSE 100 firm can find other similar opportunities down the line.

The risk is that it might not be able to and that’s worth taking seriously. After the results of the last decade though, I think investors should consider giving it the benefit of the doubt.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock may not look like a bargain. But it could well be one!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock’s grown by 500% in just five years. So does the recent price crash offer this writer a buying…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £1,000 annual passive income stream for just £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how £5 a day could lay the groundwork for a four-figure annual passive income in under seven…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 possible growth drivers for Rolls-Royce shares until 2028

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have increased over sevenfold in value in just five years. Will this trio of potential growth drivers persuade…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here's what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler:…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

BP's shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular for passive income. But how robust are the oil stock's dividend…

Read more »