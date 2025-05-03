Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing £500 a month 5 years ago could have generated a passive income of…

Investing £500 a month 5 years ago could have generated a passive income of…

Investing in the right stocks five years ago could have unlocked some incredible gains with juicy four-figure passive incomes. Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s never too late to start an investing journey in pursuit of passive income. But getting the ball rolling early on can make an enormous difference, even across just a few years. £500 a month is more than enough to build a significant second income stream in the long run. And for those that started from scratch five years ago, they’re already have potentially generated £2,100 in their sleep.

Earning from a portfolio

Typically, investors seeking passive income will focus on dividend stocks. While that’s a perfectly workable strategy, growth stocks are still a viable alternative choice. And when picked prudently, growth stocks can offer substantially better capital gains to build up a portfolio.

To demonstrate, let’s take a look at the long-term performance of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. The former is by far more popular for its chunky dividends and relatively stable performance, driven by mature industry titans. As such, since its inception, investors have reaped annualised returns of roughly 8% a year. By comparison, the FTSE 250 has been a far more volatile beast, with small- and medium-sized businesses rising and falling. But among this seesaw behaviour, total returns have inched closer to 11% a year.

A 3% difference may not sound like much, but when compounded over decades, it makes an enormous difference.

£500 invested each month at these rates five years ago is now worth £36,738 and £39,759 respectively. But for those who started a further 10 years earlier, the gap grows exponentially to £173,020 and £227,345. And following the 4% withdrawal rule, that’s a potential passive income of up to £9,094 without having to work a single extra day in the year.

Pushing things further

Generating a near-11% annual return sounds easy on paper since there are plenty of FTSE 250 index trackers available.

Unfortunately, in recent years, the UK’s growth index has underwhelmed. Even when measuring since the lows of the 2020 pandemic, index investors have only averaged 6.9% annualised gains.

Having said that, not all of its constituents have lagged behind. Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) has delivered explosive results with an average annualised gain of 21%! To put that into perspective, investing £500 a month for five years at this rate translates into a portfolio worth £52,340, or £2,100 passive income.

The Warhammer miniature manufacturer has continued to expand the audience for its IP with new miniature releases for its various tabletop games worldwide. And despite economic woes still plaguing economies worldwide, customers are still rushing to get the latest box sets and army kits. In fact, just a week ago, the group launched its pre-orders for new Warhammer 40,000 Chaos faction miniatures – some of which sold out in under five minutes.

With more miniature releases planned in 2025 and beyond, the growth engine still has plenty of fuel. There is the risk of tariff-related disruptions. After all, the company manufactures all of its products in the UK and then exports them to warehouses across the globe, including in the US, which is a core market.

Given the already premium price tag of these products, even a 10% added import tax could hurt American sales volumes. Nevertheless, with Warhammer becoming evermore popular, supported by a cult-like customer base, it’s a business that investors might want to inspect more closely.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

| Stephen Wright

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here's what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler:…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

BP's shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular for passive income. But how robust are the oil stock's dividend…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have delivered a positive return since 2015. Could they provide better returns than the broader FTSE 100 looking…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

If I could only own 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon sees this company as a top pick for his Stocks and Shares ISA due to its diversified nature…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This £20,000 ISA could deliver £8,499 of passive income a year

| James Beard

According to our writer, using an ISA to buy high-yielding FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares is a great way of generating…

Read more »