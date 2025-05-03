Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I could only own 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be…

If I could only own 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be…

Edward Sheldon sees this company as a top pick for his Stocks and Shares ISA due to its diversified nature and long-term growth potential.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Yellow number one sitting on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I own many different individual stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA and that’s not going to change any time soon. But I often like to think about which one I’d choose if I could only hold onto one.

It’s never easy to come to a conclusion because there are so many brilliant companies out there today that are likely to get much bigger in the years and decades ahead. But I think I’d go with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) if I had to pick one stock for the long term right now…

Online shopping

Amazon started out as an online shopping company. And today, it’s still having a lot of success on this front. In Q1, it generated a whopping $126bn in digital sales. I expect this number to grow in the years ahead as consumers continue to embrace e-commerce.

Online shopping is only one part of the business however. Over the last decade, Amazon’s become far more diversified in nature.

Cloud computing

Another major area of the business today is cloud computing. Here, its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division is seeing strong growth. In Q1, revenue climbed 17% year on year to $29.3bn. I see plenty of growth potential ahead given that a large proportion of businesses are still yet to move to the cloud.

Artificial intelligence

Linked to the cloud business is artificial intelligence (AI). Here, Amazon is rolling out a ton of features to help businesses increase efficiency and reduce costs (there are more than 1,000 GenAI applications being built across Amazon). It’s also developing AI chips. These are being positioned as an alternative to Nvidia’s AI chips.

Generative AI is going to reinvent virtually every customer experience we know, and enable altogether new ones about which we’ve only fantasised.
Amazon annual letter 2024

Digital advertising

Amazon is also very active in the digital advertising space these days through its website and through Prime TV. In fact, it’s now the third largest digital advertising company globally.

This is a lucrative industry. And I expect it to be a major growth driver – and cash cow – for the company over the next decade.

Other growth drivers

On top of all this, Amazon operates in digital healthcare (Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon One Medical), space satellite broadband (Project Kuiper), and self-driving cars (Zoox). So overall, it has a lot of ways to win.

The diversified nature of the business is the main reason I’d pick Amazon if I could only pick one stock. If one area of the business falters, it could still potentially do really well over the long term.

Worth considering today

Now, this isn’t a stock that moves up in a straight line. It can be volatile at times, and 20% pullbacks are quite common (we’ve seen one recently).

It’s worth pointing out that in the near term, there are a few risks that could slow the company’s growth. A drop in consumer spending and less business outlay on cloud computing and AI are some examples.

I believe this stock has a lot of potential in the long run however. And its current share price and valuation (the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 26), I think it’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Nvidia. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 possible growth drivers for Rolls-Royce shares until 2028

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have increased over sevenfold in value in just five years. Will this trio of potential growth drivers persuade…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

| Stephen Wright

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here's what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler:…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

BP's shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular for passive income. But how robust are the oil stock's dividend…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have delivered a positive return since 2015. Could they provide better returns than the broader FTSE 100 looking…

Read more »