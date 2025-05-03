Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » ChatGPT says this penny stock’s a buy! Should investors listen?

ChatGPT says this penny stock’s a buy! Should investors listen?

ChatGPT has just recommended this unique under-the-radar penny stock for its long-term growth potential. Is it a business worth buying right now?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT to discover and recommend penny stocks can be quite intriguing. It has a habit of picking some pretty wild and volatile ideas that make for terrible investments.

However, despite this unreliability, it can occasionally shine a light on under-the-radar enterprises that rarely make it into the media headlines. As previously hinted, most of the time, the businesses ChatGPT recommends are tiny for a good reason. But every so often, it’s possible to stumble upon companies with promising potential.

With that in mind, I asked ChatGPT which penny stocks it thinks are the best buys in May. And after filtering out the results of companies trading above £1 and a market-cap greater than £100m, it put forward Litigation Capital Management (LSE:LIT).

So is this another wacky idea from ChatGPT? Or could it be a promising investment opportunity?

Understanding the business

Litigation Capital Management, or LCM, is certainly a unique business. Instead of investing in a portfolio of products or services, it invests in lawsuits and legal battles. Large corporations typically have their own in-house team of legal experts or have a law firm on retainer. But for small- and medium-sized businesses, that’s an expense that most can’t afford.

This is where LCM can be a powerful ally. Let’s say a rival infringes upon intellectual property or steals trade secrets. Borrowing money from a bank to fund a legal dispute in court is too risky. So instead, a small business can go to LCM to ask for funding.

After reviewing the case, if LCM thinks there’s a high chance of success, it offers to cover the costs, making the process entirely risk-free for the client. In exchange, LCM receives a chunk of the financial damages, recouping their initial investment as well as a profit.

What could go wrong?

Given LCM’s taking on most, if not all, the financial risk when investing in a litigation project, earnings can take a nasty hit should the courts rule unfavourably. There’s also the duration and liquidity risk to consider. Some lawsuits can take years before a resolution is made. During that time, any invested capital’s locked up. And with legal costs piling up, even a successful resolution may not end up being profitable.

These risks are particularly problematic for LCM’s largest four projects which currently make up half of its current investment portfolio. To be fair, this concentration issue has been slowly reduced through investment diversification. Nevertheless, it remains a prominent threat.

A good penny stock to buy?

The group’s track record of funding successful legal disputes appears to be relatively solid. However, the lumpy nature and timing of these investments can translate into periods of losses that lead to see-saw-like share price movements.

Nevertheless, litigating financing has little correlation with the broader economic market, making this penny stock an interesting way to diversify a growth portfolio. There’s no denying this is a high-risk, high-reward endeavour. But in the long run, so long as management doesn’t suffer a prolonged string of legal and financial losses, LCM appears to offer an interesting growth opportunity.

Does that make it a good penny stock to buy now? That depends on individual risk tolerance. But for those happy to hold through volatility, LCM seems worth further analysis, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

| Stephen Wright

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here's what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler:…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

BP's shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular for passive income. But how robust are the oil stock's dividend…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have delivered a positive return since 2015. Could they provide better returns than the broader FTSE 100 looking…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

If I could only own 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon sees this company as a top pick for his Stocks and Shares ISA due to its diversified nature…

Read more »