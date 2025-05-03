Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here’s what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler: it’s good news!).

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Up until the start of 2014, no FTSE 100 company had delivered a superior return to JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) shares on a 10-year basis. Rapid earnings growth meant the sports/athleisure giant had delivered a stunning overall return of 1,068%.

However, a sharp price slide since last autumn means long-term returns have tumbled closer to the UK blue-chip average.

Today, JD Sports’ share price sits at 77.5p per share, up from 23p a decade ago. That represents a 237% increase, meaning £10,000 of stock bought back then would now be worth £33,695.

The sportswear retailer has never been the most generous dividend payer. Yet with shareholder payouts added to those share price gains, someone who parked £10k in JD would have enjoyed a total return of £35,539, or 255.4%.

That’s far above the 85.1% total return the broader FTSE 100’s delivered in that time. Yet JD’s share price is far lower than the record peak of 235.7p struck in late 2021, and is in danger of further slippage.

What can investors expect going forward? And should they consider buying JD shares today?

Strong forecasts

Unfortunately, price forecasts aren’t available beyond the next 12 months. But estimates for that period are positive across the board, despite the threat recent sales weakness could persist.

Source: TradingView

Right now, 17 analysts have ratings on the Footsie stock. And the average price forecast is 114p, suggesting a break through £1 for the first time since late 2024.

There are some significant risks to these bubbly forecasts however. One is that weak demand for bigger-ticket items like expensive trainers could continue as trade tariffs sap economic growth.

The possibility of a US recession is especially concerning for the retailer too. Following its acquisition of US retailer Hibbett last summer, JD sources 40% of revenues from the States, making it its single most important territory.

Fresh trade barriers also threaten severe supply chain disruptions and higher costs. Remember that a substantial quantity of its goods are manufactured in Asian countries like China.

Are the shares a potential buy?

Yet while the firm may face big challenges in the short term — it’s forecast a fall in like-for-like revenues this financial year (to January 2026) — I still feel JD’s an attractive stock to consider, and especially at current prices.

Recent share price weakness means it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4 times, which is well below the 10-year average of 16-17 times. While this fairly reflects the company’s near-term troubles, I believe it could also provide a springboard for JD’s shares to rebound.

The business is shrewdly scaling back capital expenditure in the near term. However, it plans to continue expanding aggressively, adding around 100 net new stores this year alone. This will leave the firm in a strong position to recover when market conditions improve.

Over the long term, the athleisure market’s still tipped for robust growth. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights reckon it will expand at a compound annual rate of 9.82% through to 2032. With strong relationships and exclusive agreements with industry giants such as Nike and Adidas, I feel JD’s well-placed to capitalise on this opportunity and is worth a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Tesco shares after the 2025 earnings report is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

Tesco shares have surged since the supermarket released FY25 results on 10 April. Charlie Carman explains why he's a happy…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock may not look like a bargain. But it could well be one!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock’s grown by 500% in just five years. So does the recent price crash offer this writer a buying…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £1,000 annual passive income stream for just £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how £5 a day could lay the groundwork for a four-figure annual passive income in under seven…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 possible growth drivers for Rolls-Royce shares until 2028

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have increased over sevenfold in value in just five years. Will this trio of potential growth drivers persuade…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

| Stephen Wright

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »