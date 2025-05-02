Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Nvidia stock on Liberation Day is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock on Liberation Day is now worth…

Nvidia stock has shown a shocking amount of volatility for a company that once had a market cap over $3.5trn. Dr James Fox explores.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is actually flat over the month, which leads us back to Liberation Day on 2 April. This was the day on which US President Donald Trump announced his global tariff policy with the aim of addressing strategic trade imbalances. And while the stock initially moved down, there’s been a recovery in recent weeks.

However, this doesn’t mean that £10,000 invested a month ago would be worth £10,000 today. Unfortunately for any investor who took this plunge, the pound has appreciated against the dollar. Thus, a £10,000 investment would be roughly worth around £9,800 today.

What’s going on at Nvidia?

April saw Nvidia’s share price swing sharply, primarily due to escalating trade tensions and tariff announcements from Donald Trump. The prospect of “reciprocal tariffs” on technology imports rattled markets, with Nvidia particularly exposed because over 90% of its chips are manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Taiwan. 

While Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has attempted to reassure investors, saying tariffs would have minimal impact and pointing to plans for more US-based production, analysts remain concerned about margin pressures and potential supply chain disruptions. In the short term at least, it’s very hard to avoid its reliance on non-US manufacturing.

Further compounding the uncertainty, the US government imposed new restrictions on Nvidia’s AI chip exports to China, forcing the company to take a $5.5bn charge related to its H20 chips. This led to a 12.5% drop in the share price last week alone, and the stock is down about 28% year-to-date.

AI dominance remains

Despite these challenges, Nvidia remains a dominant force in the AI and data centre markets. And analysts are still broadly optimistic about its long-term prospects.

Nvidia’s grip on the AI chip industry is unrivalled. It controls around 70% and 95% of the market for AI accelerators, thanks to its powerful GPUs and the CUDA software ecosystem.

And this is reflected in the company’s booming data centre business, with Q4 2024 revenues hitting $35.6bn, fuelled by surging demand for generative AI and large language models such as ChatGPT. Nvidia’s recent Blackwell GPU launch has further cemented its leadership, promising even greater performance for AI workloads.

Meanwhile, the firm is also at the forefront of robotics — an area that could be the next big leap for AI — leveraging its AI hardware and software to power autonomous machines and edge computing.

However, risks remain. Competition from AMD, Intel, and hyperscalers developing in-house chips is intensifying. And any erosion of Nvidia’s software advantage could threaten its dominance, adding to the geopolitical pressures.

Despite this, investors should remain calm. At 24 times forward earnings, it’s hardly expensive. Coupled with its innovation pipeline and integration with cloud giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, I think the stock may find support if it falls any further — as it did in April.

Personally, I’m considering buying more Nvidia stock, but haven’t made the move yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Looking for bargain shares to consider buying in a volatile stock market? Don’t forget this!

| Christopher Ruane

With the stock market continuing to gyrate, our writer's been looking for cheap shares to buy -- while remembering one…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

$3.5bn buyback boosts the Shell share price. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Does the Shell share price make it look like a cash-cow bargain right now? That could depend a lot on…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Up 777% in the past decade, could Amazon stock do it again in the next 10 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Amazon stock has a stellar long-term record. That doesn't necessarily mean it'll do well in future -- but this writer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK stocks to consider buying in an ISA before the next big market rally

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three UK stocks from the FTSE 100 that are trading on low valuations, and examines whether…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how investors could target £1,500 in passive income a month

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how investing in high-yield dividend shares can potentially deliver a bountiful passive income stream over time.

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Forecast: over the next 12 months the Greggs share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

The Greggs share price is no longer red hot, says Harvey Jones. However, it now looks better value and there's…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price has gone nowhere. Does a 9% yield make up for that?

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend yield is over 9% -- but its share price has moved sideways over the past…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

£50K in a SIPP? Here’s how to try and turn it into £250K!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a fairly modest annual return could help an investor increase the value of their SIPP fivefold.

Read more »