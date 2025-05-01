Member Login
Forecast: in 12 months the red-hot NatWest share price could turn £10k into…

Forecast: in 12 months the red-hot NatWest share price could turn £10k into…

Last year the NatWest share price suddenly went off like a rocket. Harvey Jones examines whether the FTSE 100 bank can deliver more fireworks this year.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The NatWest (LSE: NWG) share price is on fire. Or at least it was. Shares in the FTSE 100 bank pretty much doubled last year, as confidence returned to the sector after more than 15 years of post-financial crisis uncertainty.

This year’s been more choppy, but with a 54% gain over 12 months, it’s still one of the index’s stronger performers.

Like many investors, I’m cautious of chasing past returns. The risk of getting swept up in the excitement only for the gains to fizzle is real. As a result, I’ve watched NatWest power ahead while sitting on the sidelines, and that always stings.

A stellar year of growth

My usual approach is to back underperforming stocks and wait patiently for a turnaround. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. 

Watching NatWest’s steady climb, and its resilience in the face of recent market jitters, has me rethinking that strategy.

Even over the past three months, as global stocks wobbled under tariff tensions, NatWest has edged up 10%.

Full-year 2024 results, published in February, were solid. Profit dipped slightly to £3.43bn, down from £3.51bn. This was partly due to a modest dip in income and rising costs due to restructuring and continued tech investment. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though. Spending on digital capabilities makes sense.

Margins may be squeezed

Net interest income actually rose 2% to £8.2bn, thanks to a mix of lending growth and higher rates.

The balance sheet looked robust too. Loans to customers jumped £13.5bn to £332bn, helped by the Metro Bank mortgage portfolio acquisition and stronger retail activity. Deposits also rose, by £4.5bn, as savers shifted towards interest-bearing accounts.

Analysts reckon the Bank of England could cut interest rates again on 8 May, with three cuts possible this year. That could trim base rate from 4.5% to around 3.75%.

Lower rates would compress net interest margins, the gap between what banks pay savers and charge borrowers. But they may also perk up mortgage lending and reduce the risk of bad loans. Swings and roundabouts.

Dividend income and growth

What happens next is anyone’s guess. But the 17 analysts tracking NatWest reckon the shares could rise to a median target of 534p over the next year. That’s an increase of around 12% from today. 

Add in the juicy forecast yield of 5.96% for 2025, and the total return could stretch towards 18%. That’s not last year’s rocket ship, but it’s none too shabby either. Nobody can expect a big FTSE bank to double twice in two years.

Of course, these forecasts came before 2 April’s so-called Liberation Day, when Donald Trump’s tariffs threw markets into a frenzy.

This makes them even less reliable than usual. But an impressive 11 out of 18 analysts named NatWest a Strong Buy, another two said Buy and five said Hold. Not a single one said Sell.

NatWest still looks attractive, offering both income and growth potential. If interest rates fall, that near-6% forecast yield will look even more attractive, possibly drawing in new investors.

I think NatWest is still well worth considering today, but I wouldn’t expect another fireworks display.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

