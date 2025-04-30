Member Login
Lloyds share price outlook: see what £10k could be worth in a year

The Lloyds share price has got its groove back in recent years and investors have got plenty of dividends on top. So how are the next 12 months likely to pan out?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
More on:
Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Global stock markets may be rattled but the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price has been admirably firm. In fact, it’s quietly having a solid run.

Over the past 12 months, Lloyds shares are up more than 40%. Stretch that to five years and they’ve more than doubled, rising 110%. All dividends are on top.

That will come as a pleasant surprise to investors who recall the long slog that followed the financial crisis. So is the FTSE 100 bank turning into the reliable dividend growth machine of yore?

It’s not without risk. Banks remain exposed to the wider economic cycle, and their own missteps. Lloyds trailed last year’s banking rally, as worries mounted over a potential £3bn bill from a motor finance mis-selling scandal. That issue hasn’t gone away, but no longer seems to be front of mind for investors.

Rewarding shareholders

The group’s full-year 2024 results in February helped turn the mood as Lloyds announced £3.6bn in total shareholder distributions and gave reassurance that asset quality remains strong.

The final quarter of 2024 saw net interest income rise slightly to £3.3bn, as margins edged up to 2.97%.

Despite all the trouble over trade tariffs, Lloyds shares have risen a solid 17% over the last three months, and held flat over the past month. At the time of writing, they trade at 11.6 times earnings. That’s reasonable, though no longer a bargain. The price-to-book ratio now sits at exactly one. This suggests they’re fully and fairly valued but not cheap. Last year, the P/B ratio was just 0.6.

Long-term view

There may not be much in the way of short-term gains from here. But over the longer term, the picture still looks positive. Lower interest rates would squeeze net interest margins, but might also bring benefits.

Cheaper borrowing supports the housing market, reduces bad debts, and boosts mortgage demand. Lloyds, through Halifax, is still the UK’s biggest mortgage lender.

Broker forecasts suggest group operating margins could jump from 17.4% to 41.7% this year. If that proves correct, it would mark a significant step forward. So would the forecast income boost of £1.5bn from strategic initiatives by 2026.

The trailing yield of 4.4% has fallen as the share price climbs, but remains comfortably above the FTSE 100 average of 3.5%. Lloyds is forecast to yield 5.1% this year, nicely covered by earnings at 2.1 times.

Positive outlook

The 17 analysts offering one-year share price targets have settled on a median of 78.4p. If that plays out, it would mark a 9% gain from today’s 71.9p. Combined with the yield, that’s a total return of around 14%. A £10k investment could grow to £11,400 in a year. Hardly stellar, but given the recent strong run certainly not disappointing.

Of course, no forecast is gospel. That said, I’m already sitting on a 75% gain after holding for just a couple of years and plan to stick with Lloyds for 20 years or more.

Over that sort of time frame, I expect the rewards to build up nicely, even if the short-term path is bumpy. There are no guarantees to any of this of course, especially if tariff wars tip the UK into recession. Yet despite their strong run, I still think Lloyds shares are well worth considering today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

