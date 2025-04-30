Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After a 1,396% gain, is a weaker Nvidia share price a buying opportunity?

After a 1,396% gain, is a weaker Nvidia share price a buying opportunity?

The Nvidia share price may have tumbled in 2025 but it has had a storming long-term performance. So, could this be a buying opportunity for our writer?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

it has not been a great 2025 so far for shareholders in chip company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The Nvidia share price has tumbled by over a fifth since the start of the year.

Still, long-term shareholders have a fair bit of consolation, I reckon.

Over five years, the tech stock has increased by 1,396%. That is the sort of price gain I would be happy to see in my own portfolio!

So, could the recent fall offer me a buying opportunity?

I like the business, what about the share price?

To start, I will step back from the specifics of this one company.

Buying shares usually involves me asking two questions.

First, am I very enthusiastic about the long-term commercial prospects for the business? Second, does the current share price offer me an attractive level at which to buy, compared to how I see those long-term prospects?

When it comes to Nvidia, I think the business is outstanding. It has a large addressable market. Proprietary designs and an established customer base help it to serve that market. It has been growing fast, has very high profit margins and is aflush with free cash flow.

Created using TradingView

But despite eyeing the company for a while, I have not yet invested in it. Why? The Nvidia share price looked too expensive for my tastes. That simple!

I’m still not ready to invest

On that basis, a falling share price sounds like good news. After all, it ought to lead to a more attractive valuation.

Indeed, the Nvidia price-to-earnings ratio is now 36. I do not see that as lower, but it is certainly lower than it has been at some points in the past.

Created using TradingView

The thing is, though, that just like its name suggests, a price-to-earnings ratio has two key components. The Nvidia share price has fallen – but what happens if earnings also fall? In that case, the valuation may not be as attractive as it seems.

I see that as a distinct risk. There has been some uncertainty to date about the sustainability of the elevated levels of spending on AI chips we have seen over the past several years.

Added to that more recently have been additional risks from trade tariffs and certain technology export bans. All of those things are risks to Nvidia’s earnings in my view.

Tempted, but erring on the side of caution

I admit, I am still tempted. I do see Nvidia as an excellent company and would gladly own its shares.

But the risks strike me as real and significant. They introduce a level of uncertainty into valuing Nvidia.

If the Nvidia share price offered me a big enough margin of safety, that would bother me less. However, I do not think its current valuation offers me sufficient cushion if the risks turn out to be very problematic for the company.

So, although I am tempted to dip my toe in the water following the recent share price fall, for now I will just keep Nvidia on my watchlist rather than adding it to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Genus rockets 27% in the FTSE 250! Should I buy this UK stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has had this under-the-radar UK stock on his watchlist for a few months now. Why did it suddenly…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Down 83%, might the Aston Martin share still be a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has been weak for years. With free cash flow forecast later this year, could it…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares to consider buying in May

| Alan Oscroft

The raft of reports from UK shares in April continues into May. Here are three stocks I think could benefit…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla shares this May be a long-term masterstroke?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane stills sees a lot to like about Tesla's car business -- and potential in some other areas. So…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
US Stock

Investors buying Tesla stock today face these risks

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock has crashed by almost half since its record high last December. But with more trouble on the horizon,…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 depressed UK shares I’m considering buying in May and holding ‘forever’

| Paul Summers

Our writer has been looking for bargain UK shares to snap up while they're 'on sale'. These two are definitely…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

If this 12-month Rolls-Royce share price forecast is correct then I’ll be a happy investor

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price is red hot but Harvey Jones accepts it cannot keep rocketing at recent rates. Investors need…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

4 reasons I’m avoiding surging BT shares in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Despite being impressed with the recent performance of BT shares, this investor has no intention of buying any today. Here's…

Read more »