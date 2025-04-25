Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 brilliant stocks currently on sale that can help to build a second income

2 brilliant stocks currently on sale that can help to build a second income

Jon Smith outlines two stocks with dividend yields in excess of 6% that could be a smart purchase for investors looking to build a second income.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

During times of uncertainty, the premise of generating a second income is very appealing for investors. One way this can be achieved is via dividend stocks. Dividend stocks pay out regular cash that can be used either to reinvest or to spend straight away. Given the market volatility over the past month, here are two examples that look attractive to me.

Dealing with volatility

Man Group (LSE:EMG) stock has dropped by 20% over the past month, helping to push up the dividend yield to 7.91%. Over the past year, it has fallen by 34%. The London-based active investment management firm has struggled with the recent wild swings in the markets, which is the main reason for the short-term decline.

The firm makes money through charging fees on the assets under management. So if investors decide to pull their money out of the funds, Man Group ultimately makes less money. In a trading statement last week, the business said it expects to have lost around £4.2bn so far in April from people moving money out.

Even though this is concerning and a risk going forward, the business has a track record of success in fund management. Therefore, I believe that when the dust settles, people will calm down and look to reinvest in the market, which should help the share price rally back.

In terms of income, it has consistently paid a dividend for over two decades. It has been through challenging market conditions before and still paid out dividends, so I don’t see this time as being any different.

Still integrating

Another idea is Rathbones (LSE:RAT), which has a 6.21% yield. Interestingly, last month, it appointed former Man Group CFO Jonathan Sorrell as its chief executive designate.

The stock has taken a 13% hit in the past month, but is only down 5% in the last year. Part of the short-term fall has come from the integration friction with the Investec Wealth & Investment division. However, I see this as something that will pass. In the long run, it has the potential to make the business more efficient and also more profitable.

The 2024 results showed a sharp 72% jump in the profit before tax figure. The funds under management increased, although this factors in money from the Investec purchase, so I’m looking past this for now. Ultimately, the total dividend for the past year has been 93p. This marks an increase from the 87p last year and 83p the year before that. The trend of income payments is clearly higher and I don’t expect this to stop anytime soon.

One risk is that (like Man Group), Rathbones is sensitive to investors pulling money out. Although it’s too early to say, if volatility persists, the following quarterly results could show a fall in assets held, which could put some investors off.

I think both stocks represent a good buying opportunity for income investors to consider right now, given the drop in the past month has helped to push up the dividend yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rathbones Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

