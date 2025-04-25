Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Glencore shares 5 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Glencore shares 5 years ago is now worth…

Glencore shares have been on a wild ride, but long-term shareholders are sitting on a healthy gain despite the recent dip.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Commodity stocks are generally highly cyclical, and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares are no exception. The FTSE 100 company, which trades and produces a variety of metals and minerals, has endured a 44% share price slump in the past 12 months.

There are pressing questions over the stock’s future trajectory as trade tensions cloud the global economic outlook. However, looking further back, the business has fared very well since commodity prices went into freefall during the early months of the pandemic.

Remarkably, £10,000 invested in Glencore shares five years ago would be worth a whopping £19,116 today.

The stock’s 91% rise from £1.39 to £2.66 today isn’t the full story either. Shareholders would also have received a chunky total of £6,996.91 in dividend payments. With passive income included, that equates to a marvellous profit of nearly £16,113.

But will the next five years be as lucrative for investors? I reckon it’s possible, but the route to get there is peppered with risks.

Hostage to fortune

Unusually among major mining firms, over half of Glencore’s industrial EBITDA comes from coal. Last year, over 95% of Glencore’s shareholders urged the company to scrap plans to divest its coal assets. The board listened and heeded the call.

That decision has had painful consequences, at least in the short term. Coal prices have plummeted since the huge spike following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. A supply glut has hit the world markets as the world’s two largest consumers — China and India — ramp up domestic production.

Hence, the company’s adjusted EBITDA for FY24 fell 16% to $14.4bn. Further weakness in coal prices could continue to hurt the bottom line and, by extension, the Glencore share price.

Granted, the firm’s taking action by curbing thermal coal production at its Cerrejón mine in Colombia. Rather like OPEC turning off the taps to try to boost oil prices, the mining business hopes this will help to arrest the decline in coal prices.

But unfortunately I fear the company has limited control over this volatile commodity. Moreover, industrial raw materials, including coal, would probably suffer if the US-China trade war ends up causing a global recession. Glencore shares could be particularly vulnerable to this eventuality.

Reasons for optimism

Then again, volatility cuts both ways, as the post-invasion energy crisis showed. With global trading relationships up in the air and huge geopolitical uncertainty, there are plausible scenarios in which coal prices could make a quick recovery.

Over the longer term, Glencore remains bullish on fossil fuel with plans to expand coal production nearly 30% by 2050. Time will tell whether this strategy’s a sound one.

In any event, Glencore has many more strings to its bow. For instance, the marketing side of the business can thrive amid commodity volatility, which adds attractive diversification. This division’s adjusted EBITDA of $3.2bn in FY24 was at the top of the company’s long-term guidance range.

The commodities group also has significant exposure to key metals for electric vehicles (EVs) and the clean energy transition. These include copper in particular, but also nickel and zinc. The huge potential here shouldn’t be overlooked lightly.

For long-term investors who can stomach cyclical volatility, I think Glencore shares deserve serious consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| James Beard

The price of Lloyds shares has more than doubled over the past five years. However, our writer’s cautious about the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 58% in a year, the BT share price could be the FTSE 100 target to beat in 2025

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been steadily climbing back since newish boss Allison Kirkby came on board. Is the new…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Even after the Nvidia stock falls of the past couple of months, its five-year performance remains stunning. And it could…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best UK stocks to buy for my portfolio in the market sell-off. Here’s what it said

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When Edward Sheldon asked the generative AI app for the best stocks to buy amid the market pullback, he was…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could now be a rewarding moment to buy shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's looking for shares to buy in a turbulent market. But while he's focused on quality, he's equally interested…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much would we need in a Stocks and Shares ISA for £10,000-a-year passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

We're still in the first month of the new 2025/26 ISA season, and that means a lot of investors are…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 brilliant stocks currently on sale that can help to build a second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two stocks with dividend yields in excess of 6% that could be a smart purchase for investors…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett ‘bought American’. Should investors consider the same in an unstable market environment?

| Mark Hartley

During the 2008 financial crisis, Warren Buffett doubled down on his commitment to American stocks. Our writer revisits that strategy…

Read more »