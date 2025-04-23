Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Charticle » Here are the latest growth and share price targets for Nvidia stock

Here are the latest growth and share price targets for Nvidia stock

Ben McPoland checks out the latest forecasts for Nvidia stock to assess whether it might be worth considering for a growth portfolio.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has lost a bit of its shine in recent months. Since peaking at $149 in early January, it has dropped 33% to just under $100 (as I type).

That said, the Nvidia share price is set to open around 5% higher today (23 April). The reason? Soothing words around China tariffs from President Trump, who has also distanced himself from the notion of removing the US Federal Reserve chair. The whole US stock market is ready to jump higher today.

Unfortunately, a de-escalation in the US-China trade war is unlikely to lead to Nvidia being allowed to export its dumbed-down H20 AI accelerators to China. The two superpowers are still locked in a battle for global supremacy, with AI technology at the forefront of that.

On 15 April, Nvidia announced that it expects to take a charge of up to $5.5bn in this quarter due to export restrictions. In light of this, I think it’s worth taking a look at the latest Nvidia growth and share price targets.

Growth forecasts

Let’s start with Q1 this year, which is due to be reported towards the end of May. Right now, analysts expect the semiconductor colossus to generate earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89. That’s down slightly from recent forecasts.

Having said that, this figure would still be 46% higher than the EPS of $0.61 achieved in Q1 last year.

In terms of revenue, Nvidia is forecast to post $43.1bn (65% year-on-year growth). For context, that would be roughly 51% more than the firm’s entire 2023 financial year (spanning most of 2022, before ChatGPT was released).

In other words, Nvidia is now making significantly more per quarter than it was making per year just a couple of years back!

Turning to the full year, analysts currently see revenue surging 54% to $201bn, with EPS of $4.43 (48% growth). Then revenue is forecast to jump above $300bn by FY29. Hardly pedestrian!

Source: TradingView

Share price target

Remember that these figures are forecast even when AI-related sales to China are progressively being choked off. The mind boggles to think how fast Nvidia would be growing if it was free to sell its most powerful AI chips to Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, ByteDance, and the rest.

In this scenario, you would have to assume high double-digit growth for years on end, probably putting the firm’s market cap significantly higher than its current $2.4trn.

Alas for shareholders, the Chinese AI sector is now turning to Huawei as Nvidia exits the AI market altogether. This issue, combined with tariffs and the risk that US tech giants could lower their AI-related spending, has hurt sentiment for Nvidia shares.

In response, many analyst teams have recently been lowering their price targets. Bank of America Securities, for example, has reduced its target from $200 to $160.

The current consensus among Wall Street analysts is $164 — roughly 66% higher than the current level.

Source: TradingView

Based on this year’s EPS estimate, the stock’s forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 23. This is forecast to fall to a little under 18 by next year.

Nvidia doesn’t come without risk, including rising competition and supply chain uncertainties related to the brewing trade war. But at its current valuation, I think it’s worth considering for long-term investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.&lt;/em&gt;

More on Charticle

Investing Articles

Have investors left it too late to buy gold?

| Royston Wild

With bullion prices soaring above $3,500 an ounce, should investors still consider whether to buy gold for their portfolios?

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 of the best FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider today!

| Royston Wild

Years of underperformance mean the FTSE 250's packed with excellent value stocks. Read on to see three of my favourites.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, here’s how an investor can work towards a huge passive income portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

Consistency is key, and it can certainly pay to start contributing to an ISA sooner rather than later in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ultra-cheap shares to consider right now!

| Royston Wild

These cheap UK shares offer considerable growth and income potential over the long term, reckons our writer Royston Wild.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Aston Martin’s share price too cheap for savvy investors to ignore?

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price has fallen by almost two-thirds over the last 12 months. Is it now a 'screaming buy'…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Tesla’s share price jump over the next 12 months? These analysts think so!

| Royston Wild

Tesla's share price has fallen by almost a third since 1 January. But optimism is high that Elon Musk's company…

Read more »

Charticle

I’m backing FTSE blue-chip stocks to outperform the S&P 500 in 2025

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why his Stocks and Shares ISA is crammed full of FTSE blue-chip stocks in preference to US…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin’s share price explode over the next 12 months? These analysts think so!

| Royston Wild

Is it possible that Aston Martin's crumbling share price could be set for a stunning turnaround? City brokers think so,…

Read more »