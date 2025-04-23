Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » An 11% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 250 powerhouse

An 11% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 250 powerhouse

Jon Smith outlines one income stock that already has a high yield but explains why the dividend forecast indicates even more potential.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past five years, I imagine many income investors will have encountered the Foresight Solar Fund (LSE:FSFL). Incredibly, the dividend yield has never materially fallen below 6%, currently sitting at a very respectable 9.84%. But based on dividend forecasts, things could get even better in the next couple of years.

Company specifics

The UK-listed investment trust allocates money to solar energy and battery storage assets. The portfolio includes 58 solar farms across the UK, Spain, and Australia. It makes money primarily from selling the electricity to businesses via long-term purchase agreements. It can also sell electricity directly into the market at prevailing market rates.

Given its contractual agreements, its cash flow has historically been reliable and strong. As a result, it has paid out quarterly dividends, which it aims to grow year by year. When including the latest dividend, which was declared in February, the business has paid out 2p per share for the past year. As a result, I can calculate the current yield. I used the total figure from the past year of 8p and divided it by the current share price of 81.3p.

Looking ahead

The current forecasts indicate that the quarterly dividend will continue to be paid. Starting in June, the next dividend is expected to rise to 2.1p per share and stay at this level for the subsequent four payments. In June 2026, this is expected to rise again to 2.19p per share. Finally, in June 2027 it could rise to 2.27p per share.

So if I take the calendar year for 2027, an income investor could expect to receive two lots of 2.19p and two lots of 2.27p. This would total 8.92p. If I assumed the share price would stay the same, the dividend yield would rise to 10.97%.

Of course, any investor needs to be careful when trying to predict the future. The risk is that the share price either rises or falls over this period. Over the past year the stock is down 1%. But if we see a larger move either way in 2026 or 2027, the yield could be higher or lower than the roughly 11% estimated.

One to consider?

I think it’s reasonable to assume that the dividends can keep growing. The dividend cover is currently at 1, which means the current earnings fully cover the income payments. This is good, and as long as this stays between 1 and 2, I don’t see a risk of income being cut.

One risk is the volatility in electricity prices. Should they fall in the coming year, it would negatively impact the fund’s revenue. Even with this, I think it’s a great stock for income investors to consider buying for their portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Foresight Solar Fund. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in FTSE heavyweight British American Tobacco a year ago is now worth…

| Simon Watkins

British American Tobacco has significantly outperformed its FTSE 100 host index over the past year in price and yield gains,…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

This former super stock now has a 20% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

As a result of a large share price fall, the dividend yield on this under-the-radar UK stock has soared to…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

This 7-share ISA portfolio could generate a second income of £16,000 in retirement!

| Royston Wild

A £20,000 lump sum spread equally across these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares could deliver a significant second income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How will the Legal & General share price react to this week’s dividend?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at historical movements in the Legal & General share price to see how it might react after…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How just £5k of savings could produce £4k a year in passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

Building wealth isn't easy -- it takes time and effort. However, this simple investment process could turn £5k into £4k…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in NatWest shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

NatWest's shares have delivered positive returns over the last decade. But what are the FTSE 100 firm's prospects looking ahead?

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 energy firm currently generates a 19% annual yield that could make big passive income over time, but how risky is it?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE energy firm pays one of the biggest yields in any major UK index and can generate huge passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can these FTSE 250 dividend yields of 8% to 13% really last?

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 250 stocks have dividend yields of 7.8% to 13.1% a year. However, with company earnings under stress,…

Read more »