Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy before May [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME)
- The UK’s leading discount retailer continues to struggle with falling like-for-like (LFL) sales as weak consumer confidence impacts sales of the general merchandise the group is known for.
- However, LFLs are improving, with the Q4 outrun of -1.8% at its B&M UK stores the best figure posted all year. And the group will now be lapping an easier comparative period going into FY26.
- While the core B&M estate has struggled to generate same store sales growth, the addition of new stores, very good trading from B&M France, and solid Heron Foods performance led to total annual revenue rising 3.7% to £5.6bn.
- Same store sales growth and correct product ordering are the keys to positive operating leverage. While LFL sales disappointed it looks like stock levels were solid, which kept discounting to a minimum. That helped keep adjusted EBITDA right in the middle of the recently updated guided range of £605m-£625m. Down from the year prior but still significantly ahead of pre-covid figures.
- B&M is in a transition period with the hunt continuing for a new CEO that will need to formulate a plan to reinvigorate LFL sales. But after a great performance through the pandemic and in the years immediately after, we knew the group would finally go through a rough patch.
- We remain confident the business can thrive in the long-term and with a valuation of under 10x consensus estimated forward earnings while kicking off substantial shareholder returns, we think B&M is worth considering in April.