Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy before May [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME)

  • The UK’s leading discount retailer continues to struggle with falling like-for-like (LFL) sales as weak consumer confidence impacts sales of the general merchandise the group is known for. 
  • However, LFLs are improving, with the Q4 outrun of -1.8% at its B&M UK stores the best figure posted all year. And the group will now be lapping an easier comparative period going into FY26. 
  • While the core B&M estate has struggled to generate same store sales growth, the addition of new stores, very good trading from B&M France, and solid Heron Foods performance led to total annual revenue rising 3.7% to £5.6bn. 
  • Same store sales growth and correct product ordering are the keys to positive operating leverage. While LFL sales disappointed it looks like stock levels were solid, which kept discounting to a minimum. That helped keep adjusted EBITDA right in the middle of the recently updated guided range of £605m-£625m. Down from the year prior but still significantly ahead of pre-covid figures. 
  • B&M is in a transition period with the hunt continuing for a new CEO that will need to formulate a plan to reinvigorate LFL sales. But after a great performance through the pandemic and in the years immediately after, we knew the group would finally go through a rough patch. 
  • We remain confident the business can thrive in the long-term and with a valuation of under 10x consensus estimated forward earnings while kicking off substantial shareholder returns, we think B&M is worth considering in April. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value Retail.  Ian Pierce owns shares of B&M European Value Retail.

