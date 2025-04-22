Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » Here’s my preview for Tesla stock, down 5.75% yesterday, with earnings due today

Here’s my preview for Tesla stock, down 5.75% yesterday, with earnings due today

With the quarterly earnings due out today, Jon Smith runs through three key points that he’s watching out for that could impact Tesla stock.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors are clearly a little skittish ahead of the Q1 earnings due to release after the US market closes today (22 April). The stock fell almost 6% yesterday, although over a wider time horizon it’s still up 60% in the last year. The earnings today will be key for the direction of the stock for coming weeks. Here’s what I’m watching out for.

Finances

Of course, some of the focus will be on the cold hard numbers. Analysts expect a modest 1% rise in revenue versus the same quarter last year, with a 6% fall in profits. Some of these underwhelming statistics have already been factored into the share price. Part of the drop in recent days has come as investors have tried to set realistic expectations for the earnings report.

Further, we’ve already had the Q1 delivery numbers. Earlier in April, data showed that Tesla had Q1 vehicle deliveries of 336,681. This was a 13% decrease from last year and below expectations. So this naturally leads some to assume that profit for the quarter will be lower.

However, this doesn’t mean that Tesla shares will fall after the results are released. If it manages to beat the lowered bar of forecasts, the optimism could cause a sharp rally in the stock.

Future projects

In my opinion, Tesla’s long-term value is increasingly tied to its AI/autonomous tech roadmap, not just cars. So with the earnings report, I’d be looking for progress around adoption rates with the self-driving cars and new software capabilities. Any meaningful advancement or production targets for the Optimus robot would also be great.

Such comments could cushion any fall in Tesla stock even if the financial results aren’t great. Some investors will be happy to look beyond the quarterly numbers if the vision for the coming years looks bright.

Tariff risks

Finally, investors will want some reassurance regarding the negative impact of President Trump’s planned tariffs. China is the largest EV market globally, so Tesla will want to try to be competitive in this space. Further, supply chain disruption with car components could hamper the domestic supply.

If the business can manoeuvre things to minimise any issues here, it could help to provide a rally in the stock. However, if the outlook is gloomy, it could have the opposite effect. Tariffs indeed present a risk to many companies, not just Tesla. Yet given the role of Elon Musk and his ties to the President, Tesla is really one of the corporate figureheads when it comes to this trade war.

Even though I’m a long-term investor, I’ll keenly watch the initial reaction to the earnings. It’ll provide a good sentiment check on market sentiment. Although I’m not looking to buy right now, a continued move lower would make it more appealing for me to consider in coming months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

Investing Articles

As the Sainsbury share price bucks the price-war trend on FY results, I examine the dividend prospects

| Alan Oscroft

The J Sainsbury share price has been regaining ground, despite growing fears of intense competition in the supermarket sector.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

After collapsing 28% today, are Bunzl shares too cheap to ignore?

| Royston Wild

A poor trading statement has sent Bunzl shares to multi-year lows. Could now be a good time to consider investing…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

As WH Smith shares rise despite its H1 loss, I still think they’re good value

| Stephen Wright

Shares in retail companies have been having a tough time recently, but does the latest FTSE 250 stock to report…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the B&M share price just jumped 5%

| Alan Oscroft

The B&M share price has had a tough 12 months. But the latest upbeat year-end trading update makes me think…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a screaming buy after sinking to 9-month lows?

| Royston Wild

Tesco shares continue to experience price weakness as signs of mounting competition grow. But is it now too cheap to…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is up 10% on today’s upbeat results but still dirt cheap with a P/E of just 5.2!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the JD Sports Fashion share price rocket following an impressive set of results given…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

10 FTSE shares falling today after President Trump’s tariffs bombshell!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why JD Sports Fashion from the FTSE 100 and a diverse bunch of other UK stocks are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 11% today, is this FTSE 250 share NOW a top dip buy?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share has lost around a fifth of its value during the last 12 months. Is it now…

Read more »