A 2025 stock market crash 2025 could be an ultra-rare chance to build a £1m portfolio

A 2025 stock market crash 2025 could be an ultra-rare chance to build a £1m portfolio

While a stock market crash in 2025 isn’t a certainty, investors who prepare for the worst today could unlock life-changing wealth in the future.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The stock market has had a bit of a wobble this month. As the US unveiled global tariffs, fearful investors rushed for the exits sending stock prices tumbling worldwide.

While US stocks were arguably hit the hardest, the markets promptly rallied once tariff delays and exemptions started to emerge. Yet, shares are still trading lower compared to the start of the year, even here in the UK. And with uncertainty still looming over investors’ heads, the market correction could be far from over. It could even evolve into a full-blown crash in 2025.

Admittedly, this is a worst-case scenario. However, should the worst come to pass, it could create a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some investors to build a seven-figure portfolio.

A rare opportunity

Corrections in the stock market are fairly commonplace. But a full-blown market crash is far rarer. In fact, over the last 20 years, investors have only endured two of them – the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 Covid crash.

Investing in top-notch businesses when stock prices are in free-fall is a proven strategy for achieving market-beating returns. Even when relying on index funds, it’s possible to outperform an index’s historical average gain.

Take the most recent crash in 2020 as an example. Investors who topped up on a FTSE 100 index tracker during the peak of the chaos have gone on to earn a 14.3% annualised total return over the last five years. That’s significantly ahead of the 8% long-term average the UK’s flagship index has achieved.

When investing £500 a month at this rate of return, the journey to £1m only takes 23 years when starting from scratch compared to the 34 years needed at 8%. As such, for those with only around two decades ahead of them before retirement, another stock market crash in 2025 could be a last opportunity to become a millionaire investor.

Stock picking can outperform

Investors operating on a short-term time horizon can still leverage a sudden downturn in the stock market to aim for a £1m portfolio. Instead of relying on index funds, a direct investment into a high-quality enterprise with ample growth potential could be the answer.

Take a business like Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) as an example. The stock’s undeniably volatile, with the shares still trying to recover to their 2021 peak. However, even with the massive swings in valuation, buying during the last crash has generated a 20.8% annualised return since. And at this rate, the journey to £1m takes just shy of 18 years.

As of 2024, an estimated 10% of all e-commerce spending in the US now relies on Shopify’s platform. With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see explosive revenue, free cash flow, and earnings growth. And now that the business is boosting its international expansion efforts, investors may have only seen the tip of the iceberg so far.

This potential is why Shopify, despite its volatility, is one of my largest holdings. However, buying shares today does have its risks, even after tumbling over 20% since the start of the year. If fears surrounding US tariffs potentially spark a recession, that doesn’t bode well for this business. Most of its users are small- and medium-sized businesses, which are the most sensitive to economic wobbles, making growth far more challenging in the short term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

