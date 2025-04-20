Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k to invest? Here are 2 high-yield dividend shares to consider for an ISA!

£20k to invest? Here are 2 high-yield dividend shares to consider for an ISA!

Maxing out a Stocks and Shares ISA could deliver a huge four-figure income with well-chosen dividend shares, explains Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the new tax year having just begun, Stocks and Shares ISA investors have a fresh £20,000 annual contribution limit to make use of. For those looking to make a huge passive income, I think the following two top dividend shares are worth serious attention:

Dividend stockForward dividend yield
Henderson High Income Trust (LSE:HHI)6.5%
M&G (LSE:MNG)10.9%

If broker forecasts are correct, someone who spreads a £20k lump sum equally across these UK stocks would make a £1,740 passive income over the course of 2025. I’m optimistic each will have what it takes to deliver a growing dividend over time too.

While bearing in mind that dividends are never guaranteed, here’s why I think these passive income shares merit serious consideration.

A trusted dividend payer

The Henderson High Income Trust has grown the annual dividend for 12 consecutive years on the spin. Past performance isn’t always a reliable guide to the future. However, this suggests it could be a good investment to consider in these uncertain times.

The trust’s resilience is thanks in part to the way it’s structured. Around 80% of it is invested in mid- and large-cap equities, with the remainder locked into fixed income securities (ie bonds).

This makes it a dependable source of dividend income, while also providing scope to deliver capital growth. Major holdings here include FTSE 100 dividend royalty British American Tobacco, HSBC, Rio Tinto and Unilever.

More than 88% of the fund is tied up in London-listed shares, which could leave it vulnerable if investor appetite for UK assets darkens. But on the whole, I think it’s a rock-solid dividend share to consider.

Biggest FTSE 100 yield

Profits at financial services business M&G could be vulneable if economic conditions cool sharply. While this could have substantial ramifications for the share price, I’d still expect the FTSE 100 company to keep on growing annual dividends (bar some catastrophic event).

This is thanks largely to the asset manager’s cash-stacked balance sheet. Its Solvency II capital ratio was more than double the regulatory requirement at the end of 2024, at 223%.

I believe this should give M&G the means and confidence to pay a large and growing dividend even if profit disappoint. A strong balance sheet’s especially essential right now. The predicted dividend for 2025 is covered just 1.2 times by expected earnings this year.

The firm’s robust financial foundations have allowed it to raise the dividend each year since it split from Prudential in 2019. And it remains committed to widescale cost-cutting to keep its balance sheet in tip-top shape (it hiked its cost reduction target again at the end of last year, to £230m by the end of this year).

Recent share price weakness means M&G shares now have the highest yield on the FTSE 100. I think it could be one of the best blue-chip dividend stocks to consider today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Prudential Plc and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, M&g Plc, Prudential Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Vodafone shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

At the end of 2024, UK regulators gave the green light to a £16.5bn merger with Three. But has the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could start investing at 30 and aim for a million by 55!

| Christopher Ruane

Can a 30-year-old start investing from scratch and aim for a million by 55? Christopher Ruane thinks so. Here he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with Apple stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the potential long-term impact on Apple’s stock should it move its manufacturing base outside of China.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how much a 28-year-old investor could have on retirement by putting £80 a week into a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Starting younger can have advantages when building up a SIPP. Christopher Ruane runs a slide rule over what value £80…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ISA mistakes to avoid in a turbulent stock market

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a trio of potentially costly mistakes investors may make when managing their ISA as the stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With Tesla stock down 50% in tariff panic, is it time to consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla stock’s been one of the biggest investment casualties of the market slump this year. Is this a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach to stock market turbulence as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's lived through many bad markets -- and profited handsomely along the way. Our writer's applying some Buffett wisdom…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a 7% yield, should investors consider buying this unloved oil stock for passive income?

| Roland Head

Profits are under pressure and shareholders are unhappy. Roland Head asks if this FTSE heavyweight could be a bargain buy…

Read more »