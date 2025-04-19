Member Login
Prediction: 10 years from now, £5,000 invested in a SIPP could be worth…

Want to know how much a SIPP could be worth a decade from now? Share Advisor analyst Zaven Boyrazian explores the wealth-building possibilities.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Leveraging the power of a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a fantastic way to build retirement wealth. This special type of investment account not only grants access to the stock market but also provides powerful tax advantages that can propel a portfolio much higher than a regular trading account.

So with that in mind, if an investor had £5,000 today, how much money could they have in the next decade?

The tax advantages of a SIPP

Just like a Stocks and Shares ISA, SIPPs eliminate capital gains and dividend taxes from the equation. However, unlike an ISA, they also provide tax relief. This refund from the government depends on the income tax bracket an investor sits in. But assuming an individual is paying the 20% Basic rate, they’re entitled to a 20% tax refund on all deposits made.

So with £5,000 going into a SIPP (after tax relief) this capital automatically gets topped up to £6,250. With the money now in a SIPP, let’s explore the potential gains. Ten years is a good chunk of time for compounding to begin working its magic. However, the amount of money ultimately depends on the average investment return an investor earns.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

When relying on index funds, the FTSE 100 has historically offered around 8% a year, while the S&P 500‘s closer to 10%. For those happy with a bit more volatility and exposure to the US tech sector, the Nasdaq 100 steals the show with a 14% total gain.

Return8%10%14%
Estimated Portfolio Value After 10 Years£13,873£16,919£25,140

Securing growth

Relying on passive index funds is a proven strategy for building long-term wealth. But this approach to the stock market does have its limits.

Historical performance isn’t guaranteed to continue. In fact, the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have both lagged their typical performance over the past 15 years, leaving investors with considerably less than expected. The same may occur for the US stock indices over the next decade.

To counter this, investors can pick stocks directly. This requires a much more hands-on approach. But it also opens the door to potentially market-beating returns that pave the way for considerably greater returns during periods of lacklustre index performance.

A prime example of this would be Halma (LSE:HLMA). Regardless of economic conditions, demand for health & safety products remains robust. Subsequently, the business has an impressive track record of exceeding analyst expectations – a trend that continues even in 2025.

The impact of Halma’s critical role in the value chain in the healthcare, environmental, and safety sectors is clear when looking at the stock price. Over the last 15 years, shareholders have reaped an impressive 16.5% annualised return, outpacing the Nasdaq and even delivering lower volatility at the same time. For reference, over 10 years, that’s enough to grow a £6,250 SIPP to £32,180!

Of course, it hasn’t been a complete risk-free journey. Apart from trading at a fairly premium valuation today and the tight regulatory environment in which it operates, the business is highly acquisitive. Underperforming acquisitions can turn into expensive mistakes capable of compromising the balance sheet. So for investors considering this business today, these risk facts must be taken into account.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

