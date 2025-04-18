Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE’s down 8% from its highs. Is now a good time to invest in UK shares?

The FTSE’s down 8% from its highs. Is now a good time to invest in UK shares?

A lot of FTSE shares have taken a hit this year due to economic uncertainty. Is there an opportunity here for long-term investors?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Global stock markets have taken a hit this year due to economic uncertainty. Here in the UK, the FTSE 100 index is currently about 8% off its highs.

Now it’s often said that the key to making money from stocks in the long run is to buy low and sell high. With that in mind, is now a good time to consider investing in Footsie shares?

What’s next for the Footsie?

In recent market meltdowns, the FTSE 100’s often recovered quickly (a ‘V-shaped’ recovery). However, a quick rebound isn’t a sure thing this time around.

Ultimately, Donald Trump’s tariffs are creating headwinds for many UK-listed businesses. Diageo, Rolls-Royce, and JD Sports Fashion are some examples here – all could be looking at a hit to their earnings.

On top of this, there’s now a decent chance that the global economy will experience a recession. This could impact a range of Footsie businesses, from global banks like HSBC and Barclays to oil majors such as BP and Shell.

As a result of these two factors, we could potentially see the FTSE 100 go lower before it climbs higher.

Risk management

Given the murky backdrop, I don’t think it’s wise to put a ton of money into FTSE shares today. Instead, I’d recommend drip feeding capital into the market bit by bit (putting some money in this month, some next month, etc).

That way, if UK shares do end up falling further, you can still potentially take advantage. It can be frustrating to see shares fall to rock-bottom levels and have no money left to invest.

A FTSE stock to consider

Drip feeding capital into the market over time isn’t the only way to manage risk however. Another strategy is to focus on high-quality businesses with relatively stable earnings and cash flows.

These types of companies tend to be more resilient than others. And they can offer investors an element of portfolio protection.

One high-quality stock that I think is worth considering today is Sage (LSE: SGE). It’s currently trading for about 1,170p – about 13% below its highs.

Sage is a provider of accounting software to small- and medium-sized businesses. So it should be relatively immune to US tariffs.

Meanwhile, as a software provider, it has a high level of recurring revenues and a capital-light business model. So in theory, it should be quite defensive in nature.

In terms of the valuation, Sage currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 24, which isn’t high for a profitable software company. The dividend yield‘s about 2%, meaning that there’s a little bit of income on offer from the stock.

Of course, a recession is still a risk here. If a lot of small businesses were to go under, Sage’s growth would most likely slow and its share price would suffer.

Taking a long-term view however, I’m bullish on Sage. I expect it to have success as the world becomes more digital and businesses turn to cloud-based software solutions to increase their efficiency.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Diageo Plc, JD Sports Fashion, and Sage Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Diageo Plc, HSBC Holdings, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Sage Group Plc. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

It’s up 8% in a week but this dividend stock still yields more than 9% with a P/E under 13!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 100 dividend stock offers one of the highest yields around, and its shares are climbing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’ve just snapped up these 2 dirt-cheap growth stocks and I’m ready for the next bull market

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't wait for the next stock market bull run and has already started buying growth stocks in preparation.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See how much monthly second income an investor could earn from a £20k ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how much second income a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend companies could generate inside a tax-free…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A stock market crash could help an investor retire years early. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Instead of fearing a stock market crash, this writer sees it as an opportunity for the well-prepared investor to try…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, here’s how an investor can work towards a huge passive income portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

Consistency is key, and it can certainly pay to start contributing to an ISA sooner rather than later in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy in a wobbly market? Don’t ignore these 3 quality indicators!

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be a good time to hunt for quality shares to buy, in this writer's view. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month but this FTSE 250 bargain still yields more than 10%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 250 stock has been through the wars but its low valuation and ultra-high yield may…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Yielding 6.8%, I rate Aviva shares as one of the best for passive income

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie believes that Aviva is one of only a handful of businesses in the FTSE 100 that offers both…

Read more »