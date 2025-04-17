Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With Nvidia stock down 30% in the tariff panic, should we buy now?

With Nvidia stock down 30% in the tariff panic, should we buy now?

Nvidia stock has slumped in the new trade war, though it’s still up 1,300% over the past five years. What might the next five hold?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock peaked at over $153 in January and looked like it could do no wrong. But in the fallout from President Trump’s tariff war, it’s slumped more than 30% to $105 as I write on 17 April.

It was even lower in the immediate aftermath of the president’s so-called ‘Liberation day’ announcement, slumping to under $87 for a 43% fall.

We’re now looking at the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) chip maker on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of just 26 (dropping to 20 by 2027). That’s at a time when Tesla, which has crashed nearly 50% from its peak, still commands a multiple of over 100.

Fill our boots?

Did I call Nvidia the world’s leading AI chip maker? That might be an understatement. Demand for Nvidia chips is currently well ahead of its nearest rivals, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.

When a leader in a field falls so heavily for reasons not due to the company’s performance, I’d usually see it as a great time to consider buying.

Short-term political moves don’t do much harm to the long-term outlook for the really great companies, right? Well, in this case, I fear the president’s plans might actually do just that.

And it’s not just because of the $5.5bn hit that Nvidia has predicted for the current quarter.

Tech restrictions

Nvidia was already prevented from exporting its current Blackwell chips to China, apparently seen by the White House as America’s biggest threat. Chinese AI development has still been going impressively well even with older-generation H20 chips and demand for those has remained strong.

But the US Commerce Department has announced plans for new controls on the export of those H20 chips too. And on AMD’s MI308 processors, as well as similar chips from other developers.

At the moment the USA is the world’s largest investor in AI development. But China is coming up. And it’s starting to look like it could get more bang for its buck with the money it invests.

The lead evaporates?

What will closing Nvidia off from what might soon count for half the world’s AI spend do to its prospects? Nvidia currently has a significant technological lead. But in this business, being held back for just a few years could do serious harm to any first-mover advantage.

China isn’t sitting on its hands. In March we had reports of Chinese scientists developing the world’s first AI chip using carbon nanotubes. Apparently it uses some kind of ternary logic rather than binary. Never mind just zeros and ones, this thing goes up to two.

The only reasonable confidence I have in where AI tech development is going is that it could be very different in 10 years’ time. And Nvidia’s lead might be challenged.

Valuation

I’m deliberately taking a very bearish stance here. But it can pay to think about the worst that might happen before we buy into a falling stock.

Even with the dangers, I still rate Nvidia’ stock valuation as very low. And I definitely see it as still a very tempting one to consider. I just think the risk has risen significantly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could the S&P 500 be heading for an almighty crash?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares his take on why he thinks the S&P 500 could be heading for a big fall at…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 64%, this FTSE 250 stock offers a 13% dividend yield for investors

| Mark Hartley

This struggling investment banker has suffered significant losses in the past five years, but it has the second-highest yield on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 stock market ETF I’ve been buying during the sell-off

| Ben McPoland

The stock market's been all over the place in April, creating a fertile breeding ground for long-term buying opportunities.

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Sainsbury share price bucks the price-war trend on FY results, I examine the dividend prospects

| Alan Oscroft

The J Sainsbury share price has been regaining ground, despite growing fears of intense competition in the supermarket sector.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Should I invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA or a SIPP to retire early?

| Charlie Carman

Early retirement is the ultimate goal for many investors, but choosing between a Stocks and Shares ISA and a pension…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now a great time to consider buying Greggs shares?

| Paul Summers

Greggs shares have been hammered in 2025. But have they now fallen too far? Paul Summers takes another look at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it still a great time to buy cheap shares as stock market crash fears recede?

| Alan Oscroft

Fear of a stock market crash can trigger panic selling... but that surely can't be the best thing to do…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is 24% undervalued, according to analysts

| James Beard

Our writer’s been looking at the latest targets for the Vodafone share price. Although there’s a wide variation, the average…

Read more »